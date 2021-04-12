Guild of Music Supevisors honors Quincy Jones, Maureen Crowe

Music legend Quincy Jones acquired the Icon Award, whereas veteran music supervisor Maureen Crowe acquired the Legacy Award, at Sunday evening’s eleventh annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The GMS awards had been held just about and it was probably the most all-star occasion the group had but assembled. Presenters included John Legend, Regina King, and Billie Eilish.

Stevie Marvel recalled assembly Quincy Jones at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater when he was simply 14 years outdated. “I cherish your dedication to doing nice music, not simply producing it however writing it,” he stated, citing Jones’ function in creating “We Are The World” in 1985. He signed off by taking part in “I like you Quincy” on the piano.

“Throughout a number of types of media, only a few folks have had an impression on the world like Quincy Jones,” famous John Legend. “When folks ask who my function fashions are, you’re on the prime of my listing.” Additionally saluting the 28-time Grammy winner (and Emmy, Tony, and honorary Oscar winner) had been singers Lionel Richie, Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Jacob Collier and Gloria Estefan, and songwriter Diane Warren.

Mentioned Jones: “I used to be blessed to search out my life’s ardour: music. That journey has taken me world wide, and with God’s whispers in my ears, allowed me to create music that, fortunately, is as resonant right this moment because it was when it was initially written.”

Crowe, who curated the best-selling soundtrack for “The Bodyguard” and music supervised such different blockbusters as “Wayne’s World” and “Chicago,” was the founding president of the Guild and is broadly credited with securing voting rights for supervisors in each the Recording Academy and Tv Academy.

Talking on behalf of Crowe and her accomplishments had been “Bodyguard” star Kevin Costner, file producers Clive Davis and Jay Landers, lyricist Dean Pitchford, “Fame” choreographer Debbie Allen, former and present TV Academy Governors Michael Levine and Rickey Minor and producer Neil Meron.

“Our craft is exploding with music design work in media storytelling, leading to nice engagement and success,” Crowe stated. She recalled the wrestle for recognition in recent times, saying “the music supervisor group itself needed to step up, take motion and provide options.”

“I’m not retiring,” she added. “It’s been a really encouraging few years. My hope is that my legacy acts as a witness that every one issues are attainable and if you’d like change, you may make it occur.”

Along with the awards (see separate story), the Guild hosted performances by Oscar-nominated actress-singer Andra Day (“Tigress and Tweed” from “America vs. Billie Vacation”), rising Mexican-Salvadoran singer-songwriter Angelica Garcia (“Guadalupe,” “It Don’t Hinder Me”), Broadway singer Darius de Haas (“One Much less Angel” from “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Celeste (“If I Ever Lose This Heaven,” “Hear My Voice”).