Guillermo Almada assured that Santos Laguna’s victory over Rayados “was vital”

Guillermo Almada admitted that this Sunday’s victory over Rayados de Monterrey was vital (Photo: Courtesy / Santos Laguna)

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, admitted that this Sunday’s triumph over Rayados from Monterrey it was vital. He recalled that last day they had a bitter draw against Atlas.

“It was vital that we win to make it important for what we had done the week before. It had left us a bitter taste because we had everything to close the game, even though we didn’t play well, ”the Uruguayan said at a press conference.

The green-and-white helmsman noted that the people of Monterrey were not an easy rival. Although he pointed out that his team was better in the ninety minutes, he pointed out that Javier Aguierre’s pupils put them in trouble in parts of the match.

The Verdiblanco helmsman pointed out that the Monterrey team were not an easy opponent, although he pointed out that his team was better in the ninety minutes (Photo: Twitter / @ClubSantos)

“It is a very important victory, especially against the rival that we achieved. It was a very disputed match. We seek to be in control, it was difficult for a few moments, for others we achieve it. I think we went from less to more in the game, ”he said.

The Uruguayan indicated that the game was even for both sides, but highlighted the dominance of his players. “They are good at what they do. We cut the circuits at times, in others we take the ball from them and we managed the ball much better in the second half, “he declared.

“There was a lot of parity and I told the players in the previous talk: the difference was going to be a goal. It is the difference between any team in this League. We are looking for another scaffolding in the offensive zone due to injuries ”, he added.

The Uruguayan indicated that the game was even for both sides, but highlighted the dominance of his players (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Even so, He assured that they had a fair victory against La Pandilla. He highlighted the good performance of his defensive apparatus, which so far is one of the best defenses of the entire championship.

“In short, we got a fair victory, with some situation that they were clear in the first half. They didn’t generate much for us, but the intensity and rhythm of the game made it difficult for us to seek precision, but today we would have to win and that is the most important thing ”, he added.

In turn, he applauded the performance of his defenders and not only for Matheus Dória’s goal. He noted that containing Rayados’ offense is not an easy thing, as he has players like Rogelio Funes Mori despite the lack of goals in the tournament.

Almada noted that containing Rayados’ offense is not an easy thing (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

“The two defenders played a great game. It is very difficult to control Funes Mori or the Monterrey offense due to the quality of the players it has, but there were several high points. The flyers broke the circuits, we did not let Monterrey generate dangerous situations, ”he explained.

Finally, the South American strategist explained that his team it has not yet reached its full potential. He pointed out that they have many young players who have not finished their training within the first division.

“We are far from the highest level. Santiago (Muñoz) and (Omar) Ocampo are 18 years old and will surely evolve as the matches go by; to the extent that we recover our players, we will grow a lot ”, he concluded.

Santos Laguna’s next game will be when he visits Atlético de San Luis next weekend. They will be measured against a dangerous team from Potosí that on a single occasion have not scored a goal in the championship.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Javier Aguirre acknowledged that he has not convinced Rayados forwards to overcome lack of forcefulness

Santos Laguna ended up in Torreón with Javier Aguirre and Rayados de Monterrey undefeated

Hernán Cristante applauded the work of the VAR despite Lillini’s claims: “I didn’t see a controversial victory”

Andrés Lillini exploded against the arbitration: “The game would have been different if the VAR is not wrong”