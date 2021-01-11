Guillermo Almada revealed the reasons why Carlos Acevedo was the captain of Santos against Cruz Azul (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

The technician Guillemo Almada revealed his reasons for giving him the Santos Laguna captain badge to young Carlos Acevedo. Despite his inexperience in the first division, he assured that he has a hierarchy in the group to assume the leadership of the team.

“Carlitos for his professionalism, for his camaraderie, for his leadership within the squad, because he is a player trained in the club, We decided that he would be the captain today. It is a distinction that we are convinced will make him grow as a footballer, ”said the Uruguayan helmsman at a press conference.

And is that for this campaign the lagoons lost their captain. The Argentinian Julio Furch he left the Coahuila institution to reinforce the red and black Atlas, although he had a fracture that will take him away from the fields for three months.

On the decision of the South American striker, Almada highlighted the great career of his former player. He recalled that he was a valuable footballer for the team, as he finished as the sixth best scorer in the history of the franchise with 69 goals.

“I am not going to exclude what Julio did. He is a historical player in Santos, a player who was a bastion for us, not only on the field but he was also our captain in the dressing room and supported us to death. He had a spectacular performance with many goals and a hierarchy within the field ”, he commented.

The Uruguayan strategist He recognized that the networkbreaker is a painful game albiceleste. However, he pointed out that it is an opportunity for new forwards who were waiting for an opportunity like Jesús Ocejo or Eduardo Aguirre.

“He is a player that we will undoubtedly miss, but he left to improve. Surely the doors are opened to other colleagues they were waiting for the opportunity, “he said.

On victory achieved against Cruz Azul (1-0), the South American indicated that he has good feelings about his team. “It is a good starting point for the rival we face, as is one of the candidates for the title, with a great squad with very important players ”, he explained.

“It left us good feelings for being the first game and obviously because of the rival in front of us. He is a rival with very good footballers and we are in the process of rebuilding a team with many different players, “he added.

He pointed out that getting a win with confidence, especially because of the large number of young players they have. However, although rated the result as “fair”, He assured that he needs to improve details on his staff.

“We were satisfied with the delivery and the disposition. We have to keep growing in football. As the games progress, we let go and some players gain confidence, we will continue to grow as a team ”, he explained.

We must continue to grow in football volume. We have to give confidence to the young players that we put in

Finally, Guillermo Almada spoke of his next rivals, the Tigres de la UANL, who are the champions of the Concacaf Champions League. He anticipated that they will try to impose their game and hopes that his pupils will learn from the mistakes of the past to achieve a victory the following week.

“It is going to be a totally different game. He is another candidate for the Mexican championship, but we are fearlessly trying to win the match and impose our game. If we play better than the rival it is not decisive, but it will give us more chances to win ”, he concluded.

