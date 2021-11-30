Guillermo Almada stopped being a Santos Laguna coach

Santos Laguna dismissed Guillermo Almada (Photo: USA TODAY / Joe Nicholson)

This Monday afternoon the Santos Laguna Club He reported that Guillermo Almada Alves will cease to be the technical director of the institution. After his elimination from the league last Sunday against Tigres, the Torreón board took immediate action. By not qualifying for the semifinals of the Grita México 2021 tournament, the team lagoon he met with his Sports Committee to decide the direction of his team for the following year.

Through an official statement shared on social networks, the team explained that it made the decision not to give continuity to Guillermo Almada’s project and his coaching staff for the Closing 2022Consequently, he will leave open the vacancy for a new Santos coach.

As explained by the commission lagoon, Almada and his coaching staff will leave the institution because of “differences” with the club’s directors about their planning. in the future with the team.

Guillermo Almada will no longer be Santos’ technical director (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



This was explained by the official statement:

“In this session, it was determined not to continue the process of Guillermo Almada and his Technical Corps at the head of the campus, derived from differences in the medium and long-term vision”

In the same press release, the set green and white He sent a message to the Uruguayan helmsman and thanked him for the years he was in charge of the institution of Santos, as he took the team at the close of Clausura 2019 and led them until this Apertura 2021. It should be noted that while he held the technical direction, he managed to advance Santos to the league matches of the Liga MX tournament, but he did not make them champions.

Santos Laguna’s team was eliminated from the semifinals with an aggregate score of 2 – 2 that favored Tigres (Photo: EFE / Andrés Herrera)

“We deeply appreciate the work of Guillermo and his team over more than two and a half years with the Warriors, in which he managed to advance to all the final phases and kept Santos as a leading team of Mexican Soccer, wishing him success. in their future projects ”, reads the official report.

Guillermo Almada became the first coach to be dismissed after being eliminated in the league phase of Liga MX. The last match he directed was the quarter-final second leg against the UANL Tigers (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) on the field of the Olympic University Stadium.

Despite the fact that in the first leg they managed to get a score of 2 – 1 that favored them to go to the semifinals, Almada’s strategy did not benefit them in the Volcán and they ended up losing with the minimum difference. The wards of Miguel The lice Herrera they left out the Warriors.

The only championship fight they had was in the 2021 Clausura Guardians in which they faced Cruz Azul (Photo: Joe Nicholson / USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout the era of the Uruguayan coach in the Lagunera Region, since the Clausura 2019, made Santos go to the finals of each tournament, including the championship league. In total he added one elimination in the repechage, two in the quarterfinals and one loss in the final of Liga MX.

And as for the total number of matches that he directed to those of Torreón were: 104 total games, of which 45 won, 29 tied and lost in 30 Liga MX matches.

Almada only got a runner-up in his stage with Santos Laguna (Photo: EFE / Andrés Herrera)

The only championship fight they had was in the Guardians Closing 2021 in which they faced Blue Cross. On that occasion both clubs fought to stay with the star of the tournament, since in the first leg they tied with a score of 1 – 1, but in the second leg at the Azteca Stadium, a single goal by Luis Romo erased the lagoons.

It was like this Almada only got a runner-up in his stage with Santos Laguna. So far it is unknown which will be the next team of the 52-year-old helmsman but after the dismissal of Óscar Washington Tabárez from the Uruguay National Team, different rumors and complaints from the fans placed him as a possible candidate.

