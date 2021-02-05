Guillermo Barros Schelotto is a candidate to lead one of the great teams in Brazil

Guillermo Barros Schelotto is the one targeted to lead a great of America (@LAGalaxy)

While in Boca the internal tension increases due to interdictions between the establishment that has Carlos Tevez as captain, the Football Council managed by the second vice president Juan roman riquelme and the technical body in charge of Michelangelo Russo, a historic player of the Xeneize is in the sights to be the new coach of one of the most important teams in America.

Sao Paulo, winner of three Copa Libertadores titles, is in search of DT after the departure of Fernando Diniz and has already communicated with Guillermo Barros Schelotto. According to the sports newspaper Lance from Brazil, managers of the São Paulo club they had a virtual chat with the former coach and striker xeneize to offer to lead the first team.

The Brazilian newspaper reported that the meeting would have taken place at the beginning of this week and that those who represented at the meeting Tricolor Paulista were the president of the institution, Julio Casares, Y Carlos Belmonte, a strong character in the club’s soccer area who won six championships of the Brasileirao throughout its history.

Once the virtual match was over, the chances of Barros Schelotto becoming the next Sao Paulo coach would have gained strength, taking into account the economic-sporting cost in relation to the other candidates to join the team. The other DT that the Paulista club likes is the Spanish Miguel Angel Ramirez, which until last year directed Independent of the Valley, from Ecuador, an institution that he led to the title of the South American Cup in 2019 after beating Colón de Santa Fe in the only final.

El Mellizo was fired from LA Galaxy in October 2020 for poor results (USA TODAY)

Another name that the leadership of the Brazilian team would have in the folder would be the Portuguese André Villas Boas, which comes from resigning in the Marsella Olympic after a conflict with the leadership, but his high contract would be an impediment to his arrival in soccer in Brazil.

Today, the Twin He is unemployed after he was fired in October last year by the Los Angeles Galaxy, one of the two groups in the city that are active in the Major League Soccer from United States. The poor results put an end to his 20-month MLS cycle as he marched in last place in the Western Conference of the American soccer league with a record of five wins, three draws and 11 losses.

Before returning to the United States – he had shone in the Columbus Crew as a player – Barros Schelotto had managed to win two local championships as Boca’s coach and, in addition, he was the protagonist in the blue and gold bench of the historic definition against River for the Cup Liberators 2018.

The present of Sao Paulo is not the best. He comes from being eliminated in the group stage of the last Copa Libertadores and then did not advance in the Copa Sudamericana, which caused an internal crisis that led to the dismissal of Diniz as DT. Now with Marcos Vizolli as an interim, the São Paulo team is in fourth place in the Brasileirao: they have 58 points, the product of 16 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats, and are seven points behind Inter de Porto Alegre, the leader of the tournament.

Fernando Diniz was fired after the failure of Sao Paulo at the international level (Reuters)

Beyond that he is still in the qualifying zone for the Libertadores, he has not won for six games – including a 5-1 win against Internacional and has just been eliminated from the Brazil Cup by Gremio.

