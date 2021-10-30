Guillermo Barros Schelotto named four players from the Argentine tournament in his first list as Paraguay’s DT

Guillermo Barros Schelotto delivered his first list of summoned since he is DT of Paraguay (Photo: EFE)

Guillermo Barros Schelotto released the first squad of the Paraguayan team since he donned the coach suit of that country. The former Boca y Lanús driver added four footballers who currently work in Argentina to the payroll: David martinez (River Plate), Robert Rojas (River Plate), Jorge Morel (Lanús) and Matias Rojas (Racing Club).

However, the list of players who play abroad for the matches against Chile for the 13th date as local (11/11) and Colombia for the 14th (11/16) he has several familiar faces for the Argentine tournament.

Among the 23 surnames of the staff there are others eleven footballers who were linked to the country for different reasons. Is it so Antony Silva (ex Hurricane), Gustavo Gomez (ex Lanús), Junior Alonso (ex Boca Juniors), Omar alderete (ex Huracán and Gimnasia de La Plata), Mathias Villasanti (ex Temperley), Braian ojeda (former Defense and Justice), Miguel Almiron (ex Lanús) and Luis Yellow (ex Vélez). To this we must add the nationalized Argentines Andres Cubas (former Boca Juniors, Córdoba Workshops and Defense and Justice) and Alejandro Romero Gamarra (ex Hurricane).

There is also the case of the Cadiz side of Spain Santiago Arzamendia, who is Argentine by birth, but never played in the country and has Paraguayan nationality.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s first list

Among those 15 cases linked to the country, the appearances of the former Lanús Gómez and Almirón, who were led by Guillermo in the club del Sur.

One detail to keep in mind for the Barros Schelotto twins is that the brothers Ángel and Óscar Romero I know find no club currently after his conflictive departure from San Lorenzo de Almagro. Both have been working on the premises of the Paraguayan team since before the arrival of Guillermo to the bench of substitutes and although they did not appear in this first list, they will be part of the call.

“I said it a week ago, we need to win, get points, the analysis we made of these players is to try to put together a team that can beat Chile and Colombia, that’s why these players. The Romeros are national team players who do not have a team, we were training with them to take them to the game against Chile, we are going to try to have them in the best waySchelotto said in a recent press conference as quoted by the local newspaper. ABC. That is to say that in total there will be 17 cases of footballers related to Argentina either because of their nationality or because of having played in the tournament. albiceleste at some point in its trajectory.

Paraguay is in the eighth position of the Qualifiers Heading to the World Cup in Qatar, four units from the repechage site that Uruguay occupies today. Although the distances between the third (Ecuador) and the ninth (Peru) is just six points when there are six days left for the closing of the qualifying contest.

