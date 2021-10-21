Guillermo Barros Schelotto was announced as the new coach of the Paraguayan team

“Guillermo Barros Schelotto is the new coach of Albirroja. Welcome teacher to the Paraguayan team. # ElSueñoQueNosUne #PoneleLaAlbirroja “. With that message, the Paraguayan Soccer Association confirmed that the former Boca Juniors striker and coach will assume the leadership of the Guarani team in the epilogue of the South American Qualifiers, with the aim of qualifying the team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

El Mellizo, 48, will replace his compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, who was laid off after the last triple date. El Toto had taken the reins of Paraguay at the beginning of 2019, he could never find regularity. He was in charge in two weak Americas Cups (both in 2019 and 2021 he was eliminated by penalties in the quarterfinals) and today he is out of the positions that grant a ticket to the next World Cup.

Thus became the seventh Argentine to coach the Paraguayan team. Before that, there were José Manuel Durand Laguna, Eduardo Luján Mnaera, Héctor Conte, Gerardo Martino, Ramón Díaz and Eduardo Berizzo.

Guillermo was free after his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, at the end of November 2020. The former attacker emerged from Gimnasia La Plata began his path as a coach in July 2012 in Lanús, where he lifted a South American Cup and was runner-up in the Argentine tournament. After a short stint at Palermo in Italy, he landed in Boca. Although he was marked by falling in the final of the Libertadores against River, in the Xeneize he won two championships.

It is worth noting that Barros Schelotto knows two of the leading figures on the squad very well, such as captain Gustavo Gómez and Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almirón. Both footballers made landfall at the time Garnet At the express request of the DT (they were recommended to him by his brother Gustavo – he is his field assistant – after seeing them closely during his time as a field assistant to Gregorio Pérez in Libertad de Paraguay).

His appointment won support and criticism, such as that of Jose Luis Chilavert. The former goalkeeper, idol of Albirroja, was lapidary when referring to the arrival of the Twin. “It seems that being a Paraguayan coach is a real shot ”, he stressed. “They do not have the curriculum or the capacity to be in charge of the selection of Paraguay”, He added about Guillermo and Gustavo, in dialogue with Télam Radio.

Paraguay, which comes from two defeats in a row, on the next FIFA Date will receive Chile on November 10 and visit Colombia on November 15. The other matches that remain are against Uruguay (L), Brazil (V), Ecuador (L) and Peru (V). With 12 units he appears in the eighth position, four from Uruguay, selected that today would be contesting the Repechage.

