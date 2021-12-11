Guillermo del Toro asks for Silent Hill during the Game Awards 2021, triggering rumors

The Mexican filmmaker was in charge of delivering the award for Best Art Direction through a video.

The Game Awards 2021 It was held this morning, leaving us with a multitude of announcements but, obviously, also delivering the different awards related to the most prominent titles and protagonists of the video game industry this year. One of them was Best Art Direction, whose winner was Deathloop.

The curiosity regarding the delivery of this award is that it was presented by Guillermo del Toro who, on the occasion of the promotion of his new horror film, Nighmare Alley, took the moment to refer to Silent Hill, dropping the name of the mythical saga and triggering rumors about the possibility of seeing a new title soon.

I would love for Silent Hill to come backGuillermo del Toro“You know, a franchise that I love their Art direction is Silent Hill. I hope we have a new one of these “commented the Mexican filmmaker. The words come directly from a pre-recorded video, since he did not personally attend the event, so it is not an improvised idea that he suddenly released, but something that he consciously wanted to mention.

Does Del Toro know anything or is it a message to Konami? Interestingly, the own Hideo Kojima He made his appearance at the gala before the filmmaker, and we know that the Japanese was collaborating with him on Silent Hills, which was eventually canceled. Be that as it may, the true creator of the franchise, Tatsuya Yoshikawa, has in his hands his next horror video game, for which he is contracted to different figures of the industry. Another well-known dark saga that was mentioned last night, although this time with an official announcement, is Alan Wake 2, which we do know will eventually arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

