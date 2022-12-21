Guillermo Lasso announced that he will seek re-election in 2025

Guillermo Lasso assumed the Presidency of Ecuador in May 2021 (EFE / Santiago Fernández)



The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, assured that he will seek re-election in 2025 to govern for another four more years. The president, who is on an official visit in the USA, seeks to continue with his political project. The announcement occurs when the head of state has the lowest level of acceptance of his term that began on May 24, 2021.

The results of a recent opinion survey prepared by the company Imasen S.A.C. from Peru indicate that only 15% of those surveyed approve the management of Guillermo Lasso. 42% disapprove and ensure that the president “has not done anything.”

However, in a conservatory in the Inter-American DialogueLasso referred to the possibility of assuming one more term: “The Constitution of Ecuador allows re-election only once, that will be in 2025, and at least in Washington one gets a little emboldened and I can tell you that I am not going to slip away that responsibility”.

Guillermo Lasso (Presidency of Ecuador).

During the conference organized by the Outstanding Thought Centers of the US, the Ecuadorian president addressed issues related to democracy, institutionality and responsible management of public finances. In the talk, Lasso recognized that the biggest problem facing Ecuador is security and stressed that the ordering of the state economy is one of the achievements of his administration.

For the Ecuadorian president, re-election would allow him to “continue in economic matters with virtuous policies that Ecuador requires, in political matters with more democracy and in social matters with even more investment.

Lasso, who has been in the United States since December 18, went to the White House on Monday and met with the US president, Joe Biden. According to the information issued by the president before traveling to Washington And from his most recent publications on social networks, one of the key topics of the meeting refers to the signing of a free trade agreement with the North American country.

The presidents of Ecuador and the United States met this Monday at the White House (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

At the meeting, the two leaders congratulated themselves on the state of bilateral relations between Ecuador and the United States and discussed security, economy, and democracy.

Biden assured that the relationship between the two countries has deepened and assured that the Lasso administration stands out in Latin America: “I congratulate the president for setting a regional example on security, migration and economic progress”, he published on his social networks. In addition, upon receiving the Ecuadorian president at the headquarters of the US government, Biden greeted him in a friendly manner and said “Welcome, friend. It’s good to see you again”.

At the meeting Lasso and Biden also spoke about the environment, immigration policies and democracy. “The United States will continue to be a strategic partner of Ecuador to generate development and opportunities in our nation”, assured the Ecuadorian president.

As part of his agenda in Washington, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, spoke before the OAS Permanent Council

President Guillermo Lasso is considered a strategic partner of the United States. He has even called it “pro-american”.

For example, Senator from Florida, marco rubioreferring to the regional ideological line in Latin America, pointed to Ecuador as a beacon in favor of the United States: “With extreme left and openly socialist governments dominant in our hemisphere, Ecuador remains one of the few beacons of a pro-American democratic government”, he said after the first exclusive law on relations between the two countries was approved in the US Congress.

Guillermo Lasso also visited the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States where he spoke about the political crisis in Peru, Human Rights and regional security.

In his speech, the Ecuadorian president recognized the new president of Peru, In Boluartedescribed as “unbridled and irrational” the violent actions of the social protests that took place in Ecuador in June of this year and referred to the security challenges facing the Andean country.

