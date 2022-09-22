Guillermo Lasso criticized populism in the UN Assembly and said that it “shows its authoritarian face”

Guillermo Lasso at the UN General Assembly (REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, gave his speech this Wednesday at the 77th UN General Assembly. He called “absurd” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and highlighted that his country had “a crisis committee that fulfilled the objective of returning those who were in Ukraine on humanitarian flights”. He also criticized the populism and said that “shows his authoritative face”.

“The message I want to tell you is that Ecuador is there for the world. Ecuador leaves no one behind. That is why I am sure that the world will not leave Ecuador behind in any of its particular challenges”, he began his intervention; while he stated: “We advocate the non-use of force to settle disputes and for the full respect for human rights”.

Then he indicated: “The reality is that most of my life I have cultivated a very simple idea. this is that the only way to create value is to put people first. In human beings I place my trust. This is vital to building a more peaceful and stable world.”

Lasso referred to role of the United Nations, which he defined as a great family. “In this great institution we form a family of nations and nations are families of citizens. The general stability depends on what happens inside each one of these families”, he indicated.

Guillermo Lasso (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

criticized the populism and said that “shows his authoritative face”, while underlining that “The challenge is multifaceted, but I will always insist that if we want to keep threats at bay, we must keep the ugly face of authoritarianism away. For that you have to create opportunities for people. We need a world order in which all citizens feel included,” she emphasized.

In another passage of his speech, the Ecuadorian head of state stressed: “We need to open the doors of opportunity to more citizens and never again close them behind a false notion of sovereignty that is not such, but arrogance. International security is a duty that we all share”.

“Today Ecuador is committed to a frontal fight against drug trafficking. Transnational crime requires a transnational solution. We have two options: suffer this enemy separately or unite to defeat him. Events make it clear that we need even more collaboration,” he stressed.

Finally, referred to the drama of migration and how your country deals with it. “We have been one of the largest recipients of refugees. In Ecuador we make special efforts to guarantee the rights and integration of migrants. With half a million Venezuelans living in Ecuador, we are one of the three largest recipients of migrants from that country. We serve that population with health, education, and other social services,” he concluded.

