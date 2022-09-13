Guillermo Lasso will meet with the head of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson

The head of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson

The boss of United States Southern Commandthe general Laura Richardsonbegan this Monday a visit to Ecuadorwhere he will meet with the president Guillermo Lasso to deal with issues of cooperation in security and defense, reported the local Communication Secretariat.

General Richardson traveled to Quito to participate in the South American Defense Conference “South Dec 2022″, which will take place for the first time in the South American nation.

To the meeting with Lasso they will follow “Bilateral meetings on international security and citizen security in Ecuadorin one more example of the willingness to work together to face threats in these areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting “is an excellent opportunity to articulate cooperation actions and technical exchange,” he added.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso

General Richardson is the first woman to lead the US Southern Command, responsible for military operations in South and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Ecuadorian Minister of Defense, louis laratold the press that the issues that will be discussed during the visit have to do with “the cooperation that the United States can provide (to Ecuador), logistical support, training, resources.”

At the South American Defense Conference, which will start on Tuesday and run through Thursday, problems related to drug trafficking, illegal mining and fishing, organized crime and cyber defense will be addressed.

Ecuador, with 18 million inhabitants, faces an explosion of violence linked to drug trafficking, which is disputed in the streets and prisons for territory for the sale of drugs. In prisons, clashes between criminal gangs leave nearly 400 dead.

Last year, Ecuador closed with a rate of 14 murders per 100,000 peoplealmost twice as many as in 2020, and seized a record 210 tons of drugs.

The most recent report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), published in June, indicates that Ecuador in 2020 seized 6.5% of the total cocaine seized in the world.

General Richardson was born in Northglenn, Colorado and is a graduate of Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colorado. She was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and trained as a military aviator. She also has a master’s degree in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy from the National Defense University.

He served as Commander of US Army North (the Fifth Army) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Similarly, he has held the positions of Deputy Commander of the United States Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications of the International Security Assistance Force Headquarters in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in Kabul, Afghanistan; Deputy Commander of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas; and as Chief of the United States Army Operational Test Command. at Fort Hood, Texas.

(With information from AFP)

