Guillermo Ochoa: Concacaf’s best goalkeeper over Keylor Navas

Guillermo Ochoa was chosen as the Best Goalkeeper of the Concacaf 2021 by the IFFHS. (Photo: Molly Darlington / Reuters)

The goalkeeper of the Eagles America, Guillermo Ochoa, was chosen as the Best Goalkeeper of the Concacaf 2021 above the Costa Rican, Keylor Navas of Paris Saint Germain. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released the results of the different categories.

In spite of not having obtained any degree with your team or with the Selection of Mexico, could be one of the outstanding elements of the azulcrema ensemble during the Guard1nes 2021 and the Scream Mexico A21. In addition, it was the starting goalkeeper of the selection led by Jaime lozano who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, same ones that obtained the third place in the discipline of men’s soccer.

On the other hand, his closest competitor, Keylor Navas had a great year with the PSG team in the League 1 from France. However, with the Costa Rica selection could not play the Gold Cup due to injury that he suffered on his shoulder. Before the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma coming from AC Milan, the Tico archer could be living his last days in the Gallic country.

Besides, the IFFHS reported that the coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, Javier Aguirre, was recognized as the Concacaf Best Coach. The Basque managed to get title from Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, which gives him the opportunity to represent the Confederation of North America at Club World Cup to be disputed in the United Arab Emirates in February of 2022.

Ochoa beat PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. (Photo: Mayela Lopez / Reuters)

Also, a few weeks ago the draw was held between the participating teams that are: the host the Al-Jazira of the United Arab Emirates; the Chelsea from England, for being champion of the UEFA Champions League; Al-Alhy from Egypt; the Auckland City from New Zealand; the Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia and the palm trees from Brazil, for being champions of the Bridgestone Libertadores Cup.

At the official headquarters of the FIFA, located in Zurich, Swiss, The draw was carried out where the clashes of this international tournament were defined, which will be played from February 3 to 12. La Pandilla’s team was drawn as the Team A and they will dispute the Quarter finals at match number 2 in view of Al-Ahly Sporting Club.

In case they win, they would play the Semifinals in front of the Palmeiras team. It is worth mentioning that both institutions they have already faced each other previously in other editions, in which the Monterrey team has won in every match.

Javier Aguirre was chosen as the Best Coach of Concacaf 2021. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Finally, another Mexican coach who was awarded was Roberto Medina, in the category like Best Coach at the women’s club level of the Concacaf 2021. The strategist has registered a record of 35 victorias, 7 draws Y 2 defeats throughout 2021 with Female Tigers.

In addition to the above, he obtained the bichampionship from BBVA Women’s League at Guard1anes 2020 Y Gurad1anes 2021. In addition, they are a few days away from contesting the Grand finale of Opening 2021 in which they will once again face the Striped. In this way, they will seek to continue making history and become at first three-time champion of Mexican women’s soccer.

For the return match, which will be played next Monday, December 20 at University Stadium, the ticket sold out in less than an hour. The seats were sold through the page of Boletomovil with a price between MXN 70 and 130 pesos. By the protocols established by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the Government of Nuevo León, a total capacity of 90% of its capacity.

