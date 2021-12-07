Guilty Gear Strive Announces Fourth Downloadable Character: Baiken Coming To Game Very Soon

Baiken debuted in the first installment of the series, and is one of the most popular characters in the community.

By Axel García / Updated 6 December 2021, 23:56 1 comment

We barely got the third DLC fighter for Guilty Gear Strive a few days ago, but Arc System Works, the studio in charge of the title, has already revealed the next character. Will be Baiken, classic fighter of the franchise and famous among the community, who will arrive at the game at the end of January 2022.

Baiken will arrive in the game at the end of January 2022Unlike previous announcements for the game’s Season Pass 1, this time Baiken’s gameplay was not shown in Strive. Instead, we got only a brief look at his appearance, which didn’t change much from his design in Guilty Gear Xrd, and the stage that will come along with it.

At the end of the video, Baiken named Delilah, a character mentioned in Xrd’s story, but who has not yet been shown even in a picture. Although there is still very little information, this slight wink indicates that Delilah and Baiken will have an important role in the story expansion from Guilty Gear Strive, which will arrive with the fifth and last fighter of the Season Pass 1.

As previously promoted, the last 2 DLC characters would arrive with a new scenario. On this occasion, and according to what the trailer shows, we will receive a Japanese colony, where Baiken comes from. This will be the First stage additional that will come to the game after its launch last June.

Baiken is known in the community for its defensive style combat, which has numerous counterattacks. However, and after seeing the radical change that Jack-O suffered, we must not rule out the possibility of a new gameplay for this fighter.

Más sobre: Guilty Gear Strive y Arc System Works.