Guilty Gear STRIVE announces record sales and introduces its new character with a gameplay trailer

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- players have recently learned of the announcement of the fighting game season 2 that has been made Arc System Works during the celebration of EVO 2022. With her a new character will arrive today, whose trailer you can see on these same lines.

This new fighter is Bridget, which we see in action with his characteristic yo-yo, which he uses to hit his opponents. This is the sixth addition to Guilty Gear – STRIVE- since its launch in 2020 and, as we say, it is part of the second season pass that kicks off this week.

STRIVE has sold a million copiesAlong with this announcement, the Japanese developer wanted to confirm that the title has exceeded one million copies sold, quite a milestone for a saga of these characteristics. -STRIVE- has already been with us for a year, being available on PC and PlayStation consoles, so, to celebrate it, they have published a music video that we leave you below:

In addition to the rest of the important announcements of sagas such as Street Fighter or Fatal Fury that EVO 2022 has left us, the organization has also confirmed that EVO Japan 2023 will be held in springan event in which Guilty Gear -STRIVE- will be present with an official tournament.

