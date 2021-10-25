Gujarat ATS arrested BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad for sending intelligence to Pakistan

BSF, BSF constable, Gujarat ATS, Gujarat, Information: Gujarat ATS on Monday arrested a BSF constable from Kutch district of Gujarat for sending delicate knowledge to Pakistan. Gujarat ATS detained BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad at Gandhidham in Kutch district on fees of giving delicate knowledge to Pakistan.Additionally Learn – Every week destroy prior to the fit towards New Zealand will lend a hand however dew worries persist: Kohli

Consistent with ATS, BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad, a resident of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, used to ship intelligence delicate knowledge to Pakistan on WhatsApp. He went to Pakistan prior to becoming a member of the BSF and stayed there for 46 days. Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif informed the massive explanation why for India’s defeat towards Pakistan

Correction: BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad used to be taken into custody by way of Gujarat ATS from Gandhidham* in Kutch district on fees of offering delicate knowledge to Pakistan – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Additionally Learn – My power is to bowl yorker with the brand new ball, it has benefited towards India: Shaheen Afridi

ATS Deputy SP (ATS Dy SP) BM Chavda mentioned, BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad has been arrested from Gandhidham for sending delicate knowledge to Pakistan. A resident of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, he had long gone to Pakistan prior to becoming a member of the BSF and stayed there for 46 days. He used to ship delicate knowledge to Pakistan on WhatsApp.