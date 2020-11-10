Gujarat By Election Result 2020: After MP-UP, now BJP wins in Gujarat by-election, BJP ahead in seven seats except Morbi

Gujarat By Election Result 2020: The ruling BJP was leading by 9,200 to more than 25,000 votes against its Congress rivals in 7 seats after 12 to 32 rounds of counting in the Gujarat Assembly by-election, but was behind in Morbi. Election Commission data clarified the picture that BJP will win almost all the seats in Gujarat by-elections. By 2 pm, BJP had a lead of at least 10,000 votes over its rival Congress candidates on 7 out of the total 8 seats. Also Read – LIVE Updates Gujarat By Election Result 2020: BJP leading in seven seats in Gujarat by-election, Congress ahead in one seat

In Abdasa, BJP’s Pradyum Singh Jadeja was leading by 28,594 votes over Shantilal Sanghani of Congress after 24 rounds of counting. In Dang, BJP’s Vijay Patel was leading his Congress rival Suryakant Rawat by 33,712 votes in 20 rounds after 20 rounds of counting.

In Dhari, BJP’s JV Kakadia was leading by 9,241 votes after 17 rounds of counting from his Congress rival Surajbhai Kotadia. In Gadda seat, BJP’s Atmaram Parmar was leading by 14,378 votes over his Congress rival Mohanbhai Solanki after a 13-round counting.

In Kaprada, after 12 rounds of counting, BJP’s Jitu Chaudhary was leading by 20,871 votes over his Congress rival Babu Patel. In Karjan constituency, after 24 rounds of counting, BJP’s Akshay Patel was leading by 11,613 votes over his Congress rival Kirit Singh Jadeja.

In Limdi, BJP candidate and former minister Kirit Singh Rana was leading over his rival Congress rival Chetan Bhai Khacher by 25,008 votes after 32 rounds of counting. In Morbi, former Congress and BJP candidate Brijesh Merja was trailing his Congress rival Jayantibhai Patel by 1,785 votes after a 28-round counting.

(Input: agency)