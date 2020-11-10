Gujarat by election Result 2020: Two more candidates joined Congress from BJP

Gujarat by election result 2020 latest update: In Gujarat, the ruling BJP won the by-elections in Morbi and Karjan assembly seats on Tuesday and the opposition Congress candidates lost in these seats. The BJP has already won the Abadasa seat. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Results 2020 Latest Update: Serious allegation of RJD, ‘We have won 119 seats, now returning certificate not returning officer’

In the fiercely contested Morbi seat, BJP's Brijesh Merja defeated his nearest Congress rival Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649 votes. Merja got 64,711 votes, while Patel's account got 60,062 votes.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Merja contested on a Congress ticket and defeated five-time BJP MLA Kantilal Amritia. In the Karjan constituency of Vadodara district, Akshay Patel of BJP, who was earlier in the Congress, defeated his nearest Congress rival Kirti Singh Jadeja by a margin of 16,425 votes.

While Patel got 76,958 votes, Jadeja got 60,533 votes in his account.

