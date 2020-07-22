Gujarat Corona Update: 1,020 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported, 51,485 people so far Corona positive

Ahmedabad: In Gujarat, 1,020 new cases of Kovid-19 came out on Wednesday, taking its total cases in the state to 51,485. This information was given by the state health department. The department said that 28 more patients died due to infection due to which the death toll in the state increased to 2,229. Also Read – India takes necessary steps in the fight against Kovid-19: World Health Organization

The department said that after 837 patients were cured in the day, they were discharged from various hospitals, which increased the total number of cured patients in the state to 37,240. He said that now the number of cases under treatment in the state is 12,016. The condition of 78 of these patients is critical.

In the last 24 hours, 1020 new # COVID19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 51,485 including 12,016 active cases, 37,240 cured / discharged cases and 2,229 deaths: State Health Department
– ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

The department said that out of 1,020 new cases of Kovid-19 that came out in the state on Wednesday, 196 cases were reported in Ahmedabad district. With this, its total cases in the district increased to 24,963. The department said that three more patients died of infection in Ahmedabad due to which the district death toll increased to 1,560.

The department said that 212 patients were cured in the day after being discharged from hospitals, which increased the number of cured patients in the district to 19,625. The department said that out of 196 new cases of Kovid-19, 181 cases came from Ahmedabad city and the remaining 15 from rural areas of the district. All three patients died in the city.