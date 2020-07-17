Gujarat Corona Update: 919 new cases of infection a day in Gujarat, number of infected people crosses 45,000

Ahmedabad: The condition of Corona virus in the country is continuously worsening. There are fast cases coming from all the states. Meanwhile, 919 new cases of Kovid-19 in Gujarat increased the number of infected people to over 45,000. Meanwhile, 10 more patients died from the infection. The state health department said in a release that in the last 24 hours the total number of cases has increased to 45,567 due to the confirmation of infection among 919 people. Also Read – Coronavirus in Jharkhand: 221 more cases in 24 hours, Azim Premji Foundation donated PPE kits and masks

So far 2,091 patients have died due to the death of 10 more patients due to infection. Five patients died in Ahmedabad and five in Surat. With the release of 828 patients from various hospitals in the state, 32,174 people have been cured so far.

In total, 265 cases have been reported in Surat. On the other hand, the number of infected people increased to 23,780 with 181 new cases in Ahmedabad district. Five patients died of infection in the city in the last 24 hours. 1,532 people have died due to Kovid-19 infection in Ahmedabad.

According to the release, of the 181 new cases in the city, 168 cases have come from Ahmedabad and the remaining 13 cases have come from rural areas of the district. In the last 24 hours, 188 patients were discharged in the city.

In the last 24 hours, 51 cases were reported from Rajkot, 50 from Bhavnagar, 32 from Junagadh and 29 from Bharuch. 4,99,170 investigations have been done in Gujarat. There are currently 11,302 cases in the state out of which 73 patients are on ventilator while 11,229 patients are in stable condition.

