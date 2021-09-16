Gujarat Cupboard Information Updates: 24 ministers didn’t take oath within the new cupboard in Gujarat, those faces were given a spot

In Gujarat, the swearing-in rite of the brand new ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led executive was once held on the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Governor Acharya Devvrat has administered oath to 24 ministers on the swearing-in rite of the brand new Council of Ministers at Raj Bhavan. Within the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat, the swearing-in rite of the brand new Council of Ministers happened on the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. In those, Rajendra Trivedi, who resigned from the publish of Speaker of the Legislative Meeting, has been administered the oath. In Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai, Kirit Singh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradeep Parmar, Arjun Singh Chauhan have additionally taken oath as ministers.Additionally Learn – There can be a large setback for BSP if BJP contests elections with us: RPI chief Ramdas Athawale

A complete of 24 ministers were sworn within the new cupboard, within the presence of Gujarat Leader Minister Bhupendra Patel and previous CM Vijay Rupani. %.twitter.com/LkzhOECTCg – ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Cupboard Minister: Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Raghav Patel, Purnesh Modi, Naresh Bhai Patel, Pradeep Singh Parmar, Arjun Singh Chavan, Hrishikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kirit Singh Rana, Harsh Sanghvi, Brijesh Merja, Manisha Vakil, Jagdish Bhai Panchal, Jitu Bhai Chaudhary .

state Minister: Nimisha Sutar, Mukesh Patel, Arvind Rayani, Kuber Dindor, Kirti Singh Vaghela, Gajendra Singh Parmar, Deva Bhai Malam, Raghavji Makwana, Vinod Bhai Moradiya.

Throughout this, CM Bhupendra Patel and previous CM Vijay Rupani had been additionally provide. The swearing-in rite happened at a time when just a yr is left for the meeting elections within the state. Taking a look on the BJP’s components of now not together with outdated faces within the cupboard, there was once already doubt about who can be given a spot within the cupboard this time.

Previous, the ruling BJP had introduced that the swearing-in rite can be hung on Wednesday afternoon and arrangements have been began for it on the Raj Bhavan within the state capital, however this system was once hastily modified and the banners of the swearing-in rite had been got rid of. . Neither the BJP nor the state executive gave any explanation why in regards to the postponement of the programme. The Leader Minister’s Place of job had introduced on Wednesday night time that the swearing-in rite of the brand new ministers can be held at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar at 1.30 pm on Thursday and as in line with the agenda, the rite started.

Elected MLA from Ahmedabad for the primary time, Patel (59) took over as the brand new leader minister of Gujarat on Monday after Vijay Rupani’s abrupt resignation ultimate Saturday.