Gujarat: Deputy collector arrested for stalking and blackmailing feminine officer

Ahmedabad: The Deputy Collector of Gujarat Administrative Provider has been arrested for stalking and blackmailing a girl officer with pictures and movies of private relationships. The 28-year-old was once buddies with the deputy’s woman whilst the 2 have been running in combination and was buddies. The accused deputy used 9 other numbers to name and message the sufferer.Additionally Learn – Main twist of fate in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, 5 laborers died whilst cleansing the tank

The Cyber ​​Crime Department of Ahmedabad on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old sub-collector for blackmailing and stalking a girl govt authentic with the assistance of her private images and movies. Those footage and movies have been ready by way of the Deputy Collector after they have been running in combination and was buddies. Additionally Learn – Petrol-Diesel Charges Decreased in States: Main relief of Rs 7 to twelve in lots of states, most relief in UP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​Crime) Amit Vasava mentioned that the lady officer had lodged a criticism towards Mayank Patel, a state govt authentic running as a sub-divisional Justice of the Peace in Aravalli district. Additionally Learn – Fb is shutting down the face popularity gadget, will erase the faceprints of 1 billion other folks

The Deputy Commissioner of Police mentioned that regardless of being married, the accused was once pressurizing the sufferer to handle the connection and when the lady refused, Patel began harassing her the use of footage and movies. Patel has been arrested beneath more than a few sections of the IPC together with 354-D (chasing), 500 (defamation), 506 (legal intimidation).

Vasava mentioned {that a} case has additionally been registered towards the accused beneath the Knowledge Generation Act for breach of privateness and sending obscene subject matter to the sufferer and her kin. The accused used 9 other numbers to name and message the sufferer.