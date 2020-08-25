Gujarat: fire in ICU of a hospital, patients run away after saving their lives

new Delhi: A fire broke out again in a hospital in Gujarat. The fire started in the ICU. The patients came out safely. Patients’ lives were saved. There have been no casualties due to fire. Many officials are present on the spot. An attempt is being made to extinguish the fire. Also Read – Heavy threat of flood in these states in next 24 hours, Meteorological Department gave this warning

The fire is in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Guru Govind Singh Government Hospital is located in Jamnagar. A sudden fire broke out in the hospital's ICU ward. There was chaos due to fire. Many patients came out themselves, many were evicted. The fire brigade was called on the spot as soon as the incident was reported. With this, Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner and Collector are present on the spot.

Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner and Collector present at the hospital.

This is not the first case of a fire in a hospital in Gujarat. Even before this, a case of fire has come up in the hospital. A few days ago, a Kovid-19 hospital caught fire.