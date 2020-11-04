Gujarat: fire in textile warehouse in Ahmedabad, four people died

Gujarat: Four people dead in fire at textile godown on Piplaj Road, Ahmedabad: A textile godown caught fire on Wednesday near Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat. Four people have died in this fierce fire in the textile warehouse, while three people have been saved. A fire broke out in a boiler next to the warehouse. Also Read – Fierce fire in slum area of ​​Ghaziabad, 15 fire machines engaged in extinguishing fire

A clothes warehouse of Nanukaka Estate caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. The fire department official said, "A boiler next to the warehouse caught fire due to the blast.

#UPDATE Four people died in a fire in a clothes warehouse in Ahmedabad.

An official said, four people have died due to the demolition of the warehouse on Pirana-Piplaj road near Ahmedabad. Three people were rescued from a garment warehouse in Nanukaka Estate where a fire has started today.