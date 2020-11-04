Entertainment

Gujarat: fire in textile warehouse in Ahmedabad, four people died

November 4, 2020
2 Min Read

Gujarat: Four people dead in fire at textile godown on Piplaj Road, Ahmedabad: A textile godown caught fire on Wednesday near Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat. Four people have died in this fierce fire in the textile warehouse, while three people have been saved. A fire broke out in a boiler next to the warehouse. Also Read – Fierce fire in slum area of ​​Ghaziabad, 15 fire machines engaged in extinguishing fire

A clothes warehouse of Nanukaka Estate caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. The fire department official said, “A boiler next to the warehouse caught fire due to the blast. Also Read – Daughter told mother ‘Do not leave home alone, father will rape’, then shocking disclosure happened

An official said, four people have died due to the demolition of the warehouse on Pirana-Piplaj road near Ahmedabad. Three people were rescued from a garment warehouse in Nanukaka Estate where a fire has started today.

