Gujarat Information: PM Modi proficient construction tasks to Gujarat, inaugurated a five-star lodge on the railway station, nature park

Gujarat Information: Top Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated tasks value over Rs 1,100 crore in Gujarat and devoted them to the country. Those tasks come with a brand new five-star lodge atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station, Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and Nature Park in Gujarat Science Town. Aside from the Top Minister, Union House Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh and Gujarat Leader Minister Vijay Rupani additionally attended the inauguration rite arranged thru video convention.

The five-star lodge at Gandhinagar station has 318 rooms and is constructed at a value of Rs 790 crore. The redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station and the development of a five-star lodge over it all started in January 2017 and the basis stone was once laid via Top Minister Modi. A practice middle has been established simply in entrance of the lodge named Mahatma Mandir. Right here nationwide and world visitors attending seminars and meetings can keep on this lodge.

Officers mentioned Gandhinagar railway station is the primary such redeveloped station within the nation the place amenities are like airports. The station has two escalators, two elevators and two underground pedestrian crossings connecting the platforms. The Top Minister additionally inaugurated 3 new points of interest within the Science Town of Ahmedabad. Those points of interest come with an Aquatic Gallery, a Robot Gallery and a Nature Park.

Inaugurating a number of construction works that may get advantages the folk of Gujarat. #GujaratOnFastTrack https://t.co/qyziungY0P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2021

The Aquatic Gallery has been built at a value of Rs 260 crore and is the most important aquarium within the nation whilst the Robot Gallery has been built at a value of Rs 127 crore and has 200 robots of 79 differing types. The character park, constructed at a value of about Rs 14 crore, is unfold over a space of ​​20 acres and has animal sculptures and several types of gardens.

At the instance, the Top Minister presented a brand new weekly superfast educate between Gandhinagar and Varanasi, a MEMU (Mainline Electrical A couple of Unit) educate between Gandhinagar and Mehsana, 54 km lengthy electrified Mehsana-Varetha large gauge rail line and 266 km between Surendranagar and Pipavav stations. The kilometer lengthy rail phase was once additionally devoted to the country. He additionally inaugurated the brand new construction of Vadnagar railway station which has been built at a value of Rs.8.5 crore. (IANS Hindi)