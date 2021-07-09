Gujarat Information: Thieves stole lakhs of rupees and gold in Congress MLA’s bungalow for the second one time

Gujarat Information: Within the Gujarat Meeting, a case of robbery via unknown other people has come to gentle within the bungalow of Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor in Gandhinagar. Police mentioned that the thieves stole valuables value about Rs 8.51 lakh from Thakor’s bungalow in Kalol town. The police officer mentioned that the incident took place at night time and there used to be no person within the bungalow at the moment.Additionally Learn – Firing in Delhi: Firing happened two times between two teams in Delhi within the night time, 2 other people staring at the dispute died

“Closing night time some thieves entered MLA Baldevji Thakor’s bungalow and took two lakh rupees in money, two gold chains, two watches, 3 LED TVs and virtual video recorder of CCTV,” Inspector Usman Majgul, in-charge of Kalol town police station mentioned. The price of which is round Rs 8,51,500. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Two brothers gang-raped minor, forcibly fed abortion drugs, additionally made video

He mentioned that an FIR has been registered and investigation has been began. In the meantime, Thakor, MLA from Kalol town, claimed that that is the second one time that his bungalow has been robbed. He alleged that the police used to be no longer concerned with catching the thieves. Additionally Learn – UP Information Lately: Faux notes value about Rs 18 lakh recovered in Noida, 4 arrested

Chatting with newshounds, Thakor mentioned, ‘That is the second one time that there was a robbery in my area. The perpetrators of the former incident have no longer been stuck to this point. Each night time, thieves thieve one or two properties in Kalol and I consider no person has been stuck within the closing four-five years. Police must test such crimes and build up patrolling, however it kind of feels that they aren’t on this. (language)