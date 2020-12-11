Gujarat: marriage will have to be sought online for marriage, not more than 100 people will be involved

Gujarat New wedding Rule: In view of the Corona crisis, the Gujarat government has implemented special rules regarding the program of marriage. From now on, it will be necessary to get online permission before marriage in Gujarat. Yes, the Government of Gujarat has developed a special software for this, under which the people of the state will be able to register for the marriage program. Also Read – Delhi Corona Updates: 2385 new corona cases in 24 hours, 9934 deaths so far

Please tell that on Thursday, Corona recorded 1,270 new cases in Gujarat, bringing the total number to 2,24,081. And with the death of 12 patients, the total number of people died was 4,135.

On Friday, the state home department of the Gujarat government said, "Online approvals will be required for the wedding occasion and no more than 100 people will be allowed on the occasion. Online registration is now mandatory for marriage. New software has been created by the government for registration."

It is worth noting that till December in Gujarat, 14,301 cases have been reported on an average of 1,430 per day. A total of 1,465 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of cured patients to 2,06,126, while there are 13,820 active cases.

278 new cases were seen in Ahmedabad, 196 in Surat, 175 in Vadodara, 124 in Rajkot and 58 in Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, seven deaths occurred in Ahmedabad, three each in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Vadodara. So far, the total cases are 84,92,641, while 5,53,136 people are in isolation.

(Input IANS)