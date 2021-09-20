Gujarat Meeting Election 2022: Owaisi mentioned – AIMIM will contest the Gujarat Meeting elections

Gujarat Meeting Election 2022: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned that his birthday celebration will contest the 2022 meeting elections in Gujarat and the birthday celebration has began arrangements for it. Owaisi mentioned that the state unit of the birthday celebration will come to a decision on what number of seats AIMIM will contest. Allow us to inform you that there’s a two-polar politics in Gujarat the place for years the principle contest has been between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration and the Congress.Additionally Learn – Meeting Elections: BJP in electoral mode, who were given the accountability in 5 states, know main points

Chatting with newshounds all the way through his Ahmedabad consult with, Owaisi mentioned, "We will be able to combat the 2022 meeting elections in Gujarat with all our may and it'll be our enterprise that AIMIM contributors succeed in the meeting." The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad mentioned that one of the vital motives of his consult with to Ahmedabad is to talk about the arrangements for the elections with the Gujarat unit of the birthday celebration. He mentioned, "Some of the causes for my consult with to Ahmedabad is to thank other people for supporting our applicants within the ultimate (native frame) elections. I've come right here to fulfill the birthday celebration councilors who received the native frame elections (held previous this yr)."

"The second one function (of the yatra) is to check the arrangements for the approaching (meeting) elections," Owaisi mentioned. He additionally mentioned that he would come to Gujarat once more to take inventory of the arrangements. He mentioned, "Together with our state president (Sabir Kabaliwala), the staff of Gujarat will come to a decision what number of seats we're going to contest. We're certain of having just right reinforce." Owaisi mentioned that the state unit of AIMIM has known a number of meeting seats and paintings is being carried out to beef up the birthday celebration in the ones seats. "We will be able to additionally contest on Hindu-majority seats as we need to get everybody's vote (no longer simply Muslims)," he mentioned.

Throughout his consult with, Owaisi met Congress councilor Shahzad Khan in Ahmedabad and mentioned that he did so as a result of Khan labored exhausting in protesting in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Sign up of Electorate (NRC).

Rejecting the Congress’ allegations that AIMIM is a “B-team” of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP), Owaisi requested why Gujarat has best 3 Muslim MLAs. He mentioned that there must had been a minimum of 10 to 11 Muslim MLAs within the state meeting and in addition requested who’s accountable for no longer successful a unmarried candidate from the minority group from Gujarat within the Lok Sabha elections since 1984.

The AIMIM leader mentioned, “Can Congress provide an explanation for why it loses time and again in Gujarat? Is it on account of Muslim or non-Muslim votes? No longer a unmarried Congress candidate received the 2019 parliamentary elections (in Gujarat). Birthday celebration chief Rahul Gandhi misplaced in Amethi. How did he lose? We did not have any candidate to combat in opposition to him.” Owaisi mentioned, “(Rahul Gandhi in Kerala) received from Wayanad seat as there are about 35 consistent with cent minority citizens in that house. We don’t seem to be all in favour of the allegations of B-team, individuals are staring at, and they’ll come to a decision.” Gujarat has been dominated by way of BJP for nearly 20 years. There are 182 meeting seats within the state for which elections are to be held on the finish of subsequent yr.