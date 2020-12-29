Gujarat News: A major blow to the BJP in Gujarat, Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from the party

Gujarat News: The BJP has suffered a major setback in Gujarat. BJP (BJP) MP Mansukh Vasava from Bharuch in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has resigned from the party. He has submitted his resignation to Gujarat BJP President CR Patil. Vasava has written in his resignation that despite working with integrity, the party is not harmed due to any mistake, due to which I am resigning from the party. Along with this, he has also said to resign from the post of Lok Sabha in the upcoming budget session. Also Read – Covid-19 Impact: Slump in 1800 Chemical E-Industries of Ahmedabad, 40% Industry on the verge of closure

Let us tell you that Mansukhbhai Vasava came into the discussion on the question of the working of the BJP government in the last few days and it is being said that for the last few days, he was seen unhappy with the way the party worked. Also Read – More than 10 lions entered into this village of Rajkot, 8 cows hunted – villagers in panic

Mansukh Vasava was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha for the first time in the by-election held on 25 November 1998 from Bharuch parliamentary constituency of Gujarat.

He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha five times in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 from the same constituency (renamed Bharuch in 2008). He also served as Deputy Minister in the Government of Gujarat in 1994.