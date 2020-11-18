Gujarat Road Accident: 10 killed, 16 injured in horrific road accident near Vadodara

Gujarat Road Accident: At least 10 people were killed and more than 16 people were injured in the incident when a mini truck collided with another truck on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Wednesday morning. All the casualties were in the mini truck. Vadodara Police has informed about this incident. Also Read – 5 people died due to burning in a car, a road ravaged by an oil tanker

Vadodara Police Commissioner R. B. Brahmabhatta said that the accident occurred at Wagodia circle when the driver of the mini truck lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck from behind, killing 10 people and injuring more than 16 in the accident. Also Read – Horrific road accident in Himachal Pradesh, 7 killed, President and Prime Minister expressed grief

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed grief over the accident and prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the dead. The Chief Minister has ordered the officials to investigate the accident. Instructions have been given to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured. Also Read – Nepal Road Accident: Huge road accident in Nepal, painful death of nine people, 34 people injured

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officers to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File photo) https://t.co/DfjccVSVmN pic.twitter.com/peVSC1Jykk – ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

The police officer said that the 10 people who died were all from Varachha area of ​​Surat city and were going to Pavagadh in Panchmal district.