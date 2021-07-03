Gujarat: Thieves input Congress MLA’s space, scouse borrow items price lakhs

Ahmedabad: Within the Gujarat Meeting, a case of robbery via unidentified other folks within the bungalow of Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor in Gandhinagar has come to gentle. Police stated on Saturday that thieves stole valuables price about Rs 8.51 lakh from Thakor’s bungalow in Kalol town. The police officer stated that the incident came about on Friday evening and there was once no person within the bungalow at the moment. Additionally Learn – Rafale Deal: BJP stated on Rafale deal – Congress is synonymous with lies and myths, as of late lied once more

Inspector Usman Majgul, in-charge of Kalol town police station stated, "Ultimate evening some thieves entered MLA Baldevji Thakor's bungalow and took two lakh rupees in money, two gold chains, two watches, 3 LED TVs and virtual video recorder of CCTV with them. The price of which is round Rs. 8,51,500." He instructed that once registering an FIR, the investigation has been began.

In the meantime, Thakor, MLA from Kalol town, claimed that that is the second one time that his bungalow has been robbed. He alleged that the police was once now not interested by catching the thieves.

Speaking to newshounds, Thakor stated, “That is the second one time that there was a robbery in my space. The perpetrators of the former incident have now not been stuck but. Each and every evening, thieves scouse borrow one or two properties in Kalol and I consider no person has been stuck within the closing four-five years. Police must take a look at such crimes and build up patrolling, however it sort of feels that they don’t seem to be on this.