Gujarat: violent conflict between two communities, FIR registered in opposition to greater than 2,000 folks

Gir Somnath: Police have lodged an FIR in opposition to just about 2,000 unidentified folks for tried homicide and rioting after a violent conflict between two communities in Gir Somnath, Gujarat. About six policemen and a number of other people had been injured within the incident. An legitimate advised about this on Monday. Within the FIR associated with the incident on Sunday, 47 people have additionally been named for an identical crimes. He stated that this dispute arose after the collision of 2 fishing boats within the jetty situated in Nava Bandar village of Una taluka of Gir Somnath.

About 1,500 to two,000 folks from other communities allegedly attacked each and every different with sticks, swords and iron and plastic pipes and in addition threw stones and empty bottles, the legitimate stated.

An officer from the Nava Bandar Marine police station stated that after police intervened to regulate the mob, the rioters additionally attacked them, injuring six policemen, together with Assistant Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, two sub-inspectors and 3 constables. . He advised that the police needed to free up tear gasoline shells to regulate the group.

Police stated sections 307 (try to homicide), 332, 333 (deliberately critically injuring public servants) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in opposition to 47 recognized and 1,500 to two,000 unidentified folks from each communities in reference to the incident that befell overdue Sunday. Instances had been registered underneath), 337, 338 (committing acts that hurt human lifestyles), 143 (unlawful submission), 147 and 148 (rioting).

The legitimate stated that efforts are being made to arrest the culprits. He stated that when the conflict, numerous policemen from the close by 3 police stations Una, Girgadhada and Kodinar along side team of workers from the native crime department and particular operations staff have been dispatched to regulate the group.

