Gulab Cyclone Replace: Devastation began because of typhoon of Gulab, 6 fishermen who went to sea lacking

Gulab Cyclone Replace: Six fishermen, who had long gone to the Bay of Bengal from Srikakulam, the northern coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, had been reported lacking on Sunday night. On the identical time, cyclonic typhoon 'Gulaab' is transferring in opposition to the coast and it's more likely to hit the coast at the hours of darkness. Because of the rose typhoon, 3 coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are receiving reasonable rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh State Crisis Control Authority Commissioner Okay Kanna Babu stated that the rose typhoon is situated about 85 km from Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district and is more likely to hit the coast between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur in Odisha at the hours of darkness. He held a assessment assembly with district magistrates and different officers in Visakhapatnam and directed them to be on top alert.

He stated that six fishermen from Palasa had been returning to their local village after purchasing a brand new boat from Odisha two days in the past and they're feared lacking within the typhoon. In step with the ideas, some of the six fishermen aboard the boat referred to as within the village and instructed that the boat has misplaced its stability and 5 other people have long gone lacking within the sea. Later his telephone additionally began coming off because of which it's feared that he too has drowned within the sea. The villagers in an instant introduced the topic to the attention of the State Fisheries Minister S Appala Raju who in an instant requested the Military officers to lend a hand within the seek and rescue operation of the fishermen.