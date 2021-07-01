Gulshan Kumar Homicide Case: Rauf Product owner’s sentence upheld in Gulshan Kumar homicide case, Ramesh Taurani launched

Gulshan Kumar Homicide Case: The Bombay Prime Court docket has given its verdict these days within the Gulshan Kumar homicide case of well-known singer and T-Sequence founder. The Bombay Prime Court docket has launched the accused Ramesh Taurani on this case. On the similar time, the sentence of Rauf Service provider has been persisted. The courtroom mentioned that no proof has been discovered in opposition to Ramesh Taurani on this case. Because of this, the courtroom has rejected the petition of the Maharashtra govt in opposition to Ramesh Taurani. Additionally Learn – Mumbai Native Replace: They are going to get permission to go back and forth in Mumbai native trains! The Prime Court docket requested the Uddhav govt to replace

Allow us to tell that on this case every other accused Abdul Rashid has been convicted by means of the courtroom. Previous it was once acquitted by means of the classes courtroom. Please inform that Abdul Rashid is Dawood Ibrahim's henchman. The Bombay Prime Court docket has sentenced him to lifestyles imprisonment. Allow us to tell that after Gulshan Kumar was once returning house from the temple on August 12, 1997, the miscreants opened fireplace on him. All through this, Gulshan Kumar had died.

In reality Gulshan Kumar was once murdered on the behest of singer Nadeem. Nadeem, enraged by means of the rising stature of Gulshan Kumar within the trade and the decline in his personal stature, had made up an purpose to kill Gulshan Kumar. Nadeem took the assistance of the underworld for this paintings. In the meantime, Gulshan Kumar, who was once getting back from Juhu, was once shot useless.