Gulzar Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Youngsters, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Gulzar is a well known Indian poet, lyricist, and picture director. He’s in most cases termed as ‘Gulzar Saab.’ Gulzar is without doubt one of the maximum celebrated poets in India. He has penned down the lyrics for a large number of same old motion pictures like ‘Aashirwad’ (1968), ‘Anand’ (1971), ‘Mere Apne’ (1971), ‘Namak Haraam’ (1973), ‘Khubsoorat’ (1980), ‘Rudaali’ (1993), ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008), ‘Raajneeti’ (2010), ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012), ‘Raazi’ (2018), and ‘The Sky is Crimson’ (2019).

Wiki/Biography

Gulzar was once born as ‘Sampooran Singh Kalra’ on Saturday, 18 August 1934 (age 85 years; as in 2019) inside the Dina City of the Jhelum District in Punjab, British India (now Pakistan). His zodiac sign is Leo. He used to test in a local faculty in his village in Pakistan. Because of partition of India in 1947, his family had to get a divorce and switch to Delhi. He did his schooling from The Delhi United Christian School. His family used to live in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi house. In Delhi, he started running at a small retailer.

He attended the St Stephen’s School in Delhi. And then, his father sent him to Mumbai to make a career for himself. To make a living in Mumbai, Gulzar started taking on many small jobs in Mumbai at the side of the task of a mechanic and a manager at a garage at Vichare Motors on Bellasis Freeway. Gulzar used to paint accident-damaged automobiles via blending sun shades of paints there. Consistent with Gulzar, he liked to paint as it gave him enough time to be told, write, attend college, and be desirous about the PWA (Modern Creator’s Association). He was once mentored via Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, the Pakistani poet.

Physically Glance

Height (approx.): 5′ 6″

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: White

Family, Caste & Partner

Gulzar belongs to a Kalra Sikh Family. His father’s identify is Makhan Singh Kalra, and his mother’s identify is Sujaan Kaur. Gulzar’s father married 3 times, so, he has many stepsiblings. One among his elder brothers was once an MA in Literature, with whom he used to hunt the recommendation of about numerous literati. Gulzar purchased married to Rakhee Gulzar on 15 Would possibly 1973. The couple has a daughter named Meghna Gulzar (Bosky), who’s a film director, manufacturer, and writer. When Meghna was once just one 365 days earlier, the couple purchased separated on account of the diversities between them.

Career

As a Lyricist

Gulzar was once running with PWA (Modern Creator’s Association), where he met the veterans Shailendra and Bimal Roy, who impressed him to paintings in motion pictures. He started running beneath the directors Bimal Roy and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Gulzar started his career as a lyricist with the film “Kabuliwala (1961).” Even though, he was once seen after he worked for the film “Bandini (1963),” all over which he had penned down the lyrics of the track “Mora Gora Ang Lai Le.”

Throughout the film, just about the entire songs have been written via Shailendra and he insisted Gulzar write a track for the film. Gulzar earned popularity after he wrote the lyrics of the track “Humne Dekhi Hai Un Aankhon Ki Mehekti Khushboo” from the film “Khamoshi (1969).”

He has written songs for various motion pictures comparable to “Aashirwad (1968),” “Anand (1971),” “Mere Apne (1971),” “Namak Haraam (1973),” “Khubsoorat (1980),” “Rudaali (1993),” “Slumdog Millionaire (2008),” “Raajneeti (2010),” “Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012),” “Raazi (2018),” “The Sky is Crimson (2019),” and numerous additional.

As a Director

Gulzar made his directorial debut with the 1971 film “Mere Apne.”

He has directed a variety of motion pictures comparable to “Parichay (1972),” “Koshish (1972),” “Aandhi (1975),” “Mausam (1975),” “Libaas (1988),” and “Maachis (1996).” The general film directed via Gulzar was once “Hu Tu Tu (1999).”

As a Poet/Creator

Gulzar’s poetry is basically in Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, and a number of other different dialects of Hindi comparable to Braj Bhasha, Khariboli, Haryanvi, and Marwari. His poetry is characterized into Triveni roughly Stanza. His poems were published in 3 compilations, which might be ‘Raat Pashminey Ki,’ ‘Chand Pukhraaj Ka,’ and ‘Pandrah Paanch Pachattar.’

Gulzar published his e-book “Raavi Paar,” a suite of transient stories in 1999.

He has published many books comparable to “Triveni,” “Pukhraj,” “Autumn Moon,” “Magical Wishes: The Adventures Of Goopy & Bagha,” “Part a Rupee Stories,” and numerous additional. Gulzar published his first English novel “Two” in 2017.

The radical was once first of all written in Urdu with some words in Punjabi and every other dialects. Gulzar first of all didn’t identical to the English fashion of the radical and saved the e-book for a while. Later, he decided to post it after a variety of adjustments. Gulzar has himself translated the e-book.

In Television

Gulzar worked for the television for the main time for the Hindi dub of the Eastern assortment “Fushigi no Kuni no Alice,” all over which he wrote the lyrics for its identify track. He wrote and produced the well known TV assortment “Mirza Ghalib (1988).”

He made his directorial debut in Television with the Children’s puppet assortment “Potli Baba Ki (1991).”

He was once moreover the co-producer and writer of the gathering. He has moreover written the lyrics for the identify observe of the well-liked children assortment “Son Pari” and “Motu Patlu.”

Controversies

Reportedly, Chetan Bhagat took up the serve as of an emcee at an instance; his paintings was once to introduce the panellist and raise a variety of questions at them. Gulzar was once one of the panellists and while he was once introducing Gulzar, Chetan remarked-

I’ve in reality most well-liked the track Kajra Re which was once penned via Gulzar-saab. It was once a very good piece of poetry.” It sounds as if, the remark hit Gulzar and looking out directly at Chetan, he replied- Chetan, I’m happy that an author like you has most well-liked the track. On the other hand I don’t suppose you could have understood the poetry that you simply’re attempting to talk about proper right here. Should you nevertheless insist, I’ll recite two traces from the track. Tell me the that suggests of those.”“Teri baaton crucial kimam ki khusbu hain/ Tera aana bhi garmiyon ki lu hain. Tell me the that suggests.” Chetan came upon himself dumbfounded and speechless as Gulzar reprimanded him for making an expert comments on his poetry. On the other hand Gulzar didn’t end there, he further added- Please don’t say belongings you don’t know about. Commentary about problems .”

His film “Aandhi” (1975) grew to turn out to be a subject of controversy throughout the emergency in India (1975-1977). This was once on account of the resemblance of the protagonist of the film with the then High Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Awards & Honours

Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013

Honorary Doctorate in Urdu Literature via Maulana Azaad National Urdu School in 2012

Grammy Awards for the Best Monitor Written for a Motion Symbol, Television Or Other Visual Media for the track “Jai Ho” from the film “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2010

Honorary D. Lit via Punjabi School in 2010

Academy Awards for the Best Distinctive Monitor for the track “Jai Ho” from the film “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008

Padma Bhushan in 2004

Sahitya Akademi Award for “Dhuan” (Smoke)-short stories in Urdu in 2002

Lifetime Honorary Fellowship via the Indian Institute of Adv. Analysis in 2001

National Awards

Best Screenplay for the film “Koshish” in 1972

2nd Best Serve as Film for “Mausam” in 1975

Best Lyrics for the track “Mera Kuchh Saamaan” from the film “Ijaazat” in 1988

Best Lyrics for the track “Yaara Silli Silli” from the film “Lekin…” in 1991

Best Stylish Film Providing Wholesome Recreational for “Maachis” in 1996

Filmfare Awards

Best Discussion for the film “Anand” in 1972

Best Discussion for the film “Namak Haraam” in 1974

Critics Award for Best Movie for “Aandhi” in 1975

Best Director for the film “Mausam” in 1976

Best Lyricist for the track “Tere Bina Zindagi Se” from the film “Aandhi” in 1976

Best Lyricist for the track “Do Deewaane Shehar Mein” from the film “Gharaonda” in 1978

Best Lyricist for the track “Aanewala Good friend Jaane Wala Hain” from the film “Gol Maal” in 1980

Best Lyricist for the track “Hazaar Raahen Dust Ke Dekhi” from the film “Thodisi Bewafaii” in 1981

Best Lyricist for the track “Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi” from the film Masoom in 1984

Best Lyricist for the track “Mera Kuchh Saamaan” from the film Ijaazat in 1988

Best Lyricist for the track “Mera Kuchh Saamaan” from the film Ijaazat in 1989

Best Documentary on “Ustad Amjad Ali Khan” in 1991

Best Lyricist for the track “Yaara Silli Silli” from the film “Lekin…” in 1991

Best Discussion for the film “Maachis” in 1996

Best Tale for the film “Maachis” in 1996

Best Lyricist for the track “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from the film “Dil Se..” in 1999

Lifetime Success Award in 2002

Best Discussion for the film “Saathiya” in 2002

Best Lyricist for the track “Saathiya” from the film “Saathiya” in 2003

Best Lyricist for the track “Kajra Re” from the film “Bunty Aur Babli” in 2006

Best Lyricist for the track “Dil To Bachcha Hain Ji” from the film “Ishqiya” in 2011

Best Lyricist for the track “Challa” from the film “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” in 2013

Best Lyricist for the track “Ae Watan” from the film “Raazi” in 2019

Take on

Boskyana, 65, Nargis Dutt Rd, Pali Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Favourite Problems

Poets: Mirza Ghalib, Rabindranath Tagore, Khwaja Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah

Writers: Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Premchand, William Shakespeare, Leo Tolstoy

Information: “The Gardener” via Rabindranath Tagore

Signature

Knowledge

Gulzar likes sketching, learning, writing, and travelling.

When he used to live in Delhi, he used to visit a small bookstall with reference to his house; from where he used to borrow detective books for 4 annas (former Indian international cash) day-to-day. The owner of the shop was once a refugee from Pakistan who had organize a Khoka Library. At some point, the shopkeeper purchased annoyed via him and asked him-

Kitni kitaab padh lega? (What selection of books will you be informed?)” Gulzar spoke back that he would possibly be informed as many as he can. So, the shopkeeper passed him a dusty thick e-book of Rabindranath Tagore’s “The Gardener.” The shopkeeper gave him the e-book bearing in mind that he gained’t be capable to be informed the e-book in someday. As Gulzar be informed the e-book, he was once so touched via it that he on no account returned the e-book. Consistent with Gulzar, he nevertheless has the e-book and it was once moreover the main e-book that he had stolen. Talking about it, Gulzar says- Tagore made me a thief.”

Gulzar’s father didn’t want him to develop into a writer.

His love for Urdu poetry were given right here by the use of his Urdu teacher named Mujeebur Rahman, who had taught him inside the Delhi United Christian School. His initial poems have been slightly easy and described his nostalgic adventure on his strategy to faculty or an empty can rolling in the street.

He was once no longer excellent at academics, and Mathematics was once his least favourite subject.

During his college days, he used to position on a turban.

His elder brother needed him to test for CA and when he passed his college, he was once given the selection of turning into a member of the Military. As Gulzar hated uniforms, he didn’t take it up and moved to Mumbai.

When he started out as a writer, he followed the pen identify ‘Gulzar Deenvi,’ which he later changed to Gulzar.

Gulzar wrote two songs inside the 1971 film “Guddi;” unquestionably one in every of them being “Humko Guy Ki Shakti Dena,” which remains to be recited as a prayer in many schools in India.

His hunger for poetry and writing further reinforced by the use of his association with Indian Folks’s Theatre Association (IPTA), where he had befriended Basu Bhattacharya, Salil Choudhury, Debu Sen, Shailendra, and Sukhbir (a exceptional Punjabi-Hindi poet).

Gulzar first of all needed to develop into a teacher as it will’ve given him enough time for learning and writing.

Since his formative years, he has been close to Bengali custom. He learned Bengali merely to grasp Rabindranath Tagore’s paintings upper. He considers Bimal Roy and Hrishikesh Mukherjee as his Gurus, and it was once by the use of them that his tough love for Bengali Custom intensified.

Rabindranath Tagore’s works inspired Gulzar to be told and write. He has moreover translated a variety of works of Tagore from Bengali.

Among all of his works, maximum are essentially in accordance with the turmoil of the Partition of India. The reason is that he had himself faced the outcome of the partition and thus, his stories are reflected in his compositions; unquestionably one in every of such books is “Footprints on 0 Line,” which is a compilation of poems about his stories of the Partition of India.



Gulzar has a formidable liking to Lawn Tennis and enjoys taking part in it in his spare time. He even received a trophy in Tennis in a local club fit in 2015.

The track “Ay Hairathe Aashiqui” from the film “Guru (2006)” was once written via Gulzar and to put in writing down the track, he took the foundation from Amir Khusrow’s “Ay Sarbathe Aashiqui.” The track was once composed via A. R. Rahman.

The well known track “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” which is written via Gulzar was once inspired via the Sufi other folks track “Thaiyya Thaiyya” via the poet Bulle Shah (a Mughal-era Punjabi Islamic philosopher and Sufi poet).

“Angoor (1982),” which was once directed via Gulzar was once essentially in accordance with Shakespeare’s drama ‘The Comedy of Mistakes.’

The anthem “Nazar Very important Rehte Ho,” which was once sung via Shankar Mahadevan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was once written via Gulzar for the joint peace advertising marketing campaign ‘Aman ki Asha’ started via Pakistan’s and India’s primary media properties.

In an interview, he published that he most well-liked the colour white so much that he all the time want to placed on white clothes. He adds-

I’ve been wearing white since my college days. I really like colour, but if I placed on coloured clothes now, it will in point of fact really feel like I’m being false. And that’s the worst issue I could be. Something with the exception of myself. Each in paintings, or in lifestyles.”

In an interview, giving further details about his affection with the colour white, he discussed that he wears Kurta alternatively have on no account worn a Pyjama. Talking about his attire, Gulzar said-

I’ve on no account worn a pyjama! This can be a not unusual pair of trousers, with the doorway crease and each and every section. Previous, I wore a dhoti very ceaselessly, and luckily, nobody ever pulled it down,” he laughs. “I nevertheless placed on a shalwar on itvaar (Sunday), the Punjabi-Pathani one, like they placed on in my place of dwelling town of Deena, now in Pakistan. It’s just because I’m an Urdu poet that people suppose I’m wearing a pyjama with my kurta. Chances are you’ll finally wreck this misconception.”

In an interview, Gulzar published that the musician and actor Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE, popularly known as Sting, has inspired maximum of his works.

Gulzar has moreover worked for Karadi Stories. He has authored and narrated the audiobooks for Karadi stories comparable to “Rangeela Geedhad,” “Besura Dhondu,” “Raja Kapi,” and additional.

There are a selection of biographies made on him comparable to “Throughout the Company of a Poet: Gulzar in Conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir” via Nasrin Munni Kabir, “Echoes and Eloquences: The Lifestyles and Cinema of Gulzar ” via Saibal Chatterjee, at the side of one written down via his daughter Meghna Gulzar titled “Because of He Is…”

Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was once his mentor in literature. Gulzar used to call him ‘Baba.’ Qasmi published Gulzar’s poem in his magazine Funoon. Even the main collection of Gulzar poems was once published via Qasmi’s daughter beneath Qasmi’s steerage.

Gulzar received the Academy Awards for the Best Distinctive Monitor for the track “Jai Ho” from the film “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008, alternatively he didn’t attend the carry out to assemble his trophy. Bringing up the explanation, he says-

Because of I didn’t have a black coat [laughs]. On a critical understand, I may just will let you know that the timings didn’t pass smartly with me. I had previous commitments to fulfil.”

Instead of being a very good writer, he’s moreover an artist as he makes sketches each time he’ll get spare time.

In April 2013, Gulzar was once appointed for the reason that Chancellor of the Assam School.

Gulzar was once so inspired with the bust of Mirza Ghalib displayed at the Ghalib ki Haveli in Out of date Delhi that he sculptured the equivalent for himself and has saved it in his house.

Gulzar moreover has a huge interest in tune and is conscious about learn how to play the sitar.