Gummy And Jo Jung Suk Welcome Their First Child

Superstar couple Jo Jung Suk and Gummy are actually dad and mom!

On August 6, Jo Jung Suk’s company launched the next assertion:

That is JAM Leisure.

We’re sharing information that actor Jo Jung Suk and singer Gummy have welcomed a brand new member of the family, and the mom and child are each wholesome.

Gummy gave start to their first daughter at a hospital in Seoul on the morning of August 6.

The couple and their household are overjoyed at the start of their first youngster.

We specific honest gratitude for the assist and congratulatory messages from many individuals, and we ask for blessings in direction of their household that has welcomed a brand new member of the family.