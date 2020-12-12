Guneet Monga Boards India’s Oscar Entry ‘Jallikattu’

“The Lunchbox” producer Guneet Monga has boarded “Jallikattu,” India’s entry within the Academy Awards’ worldwide function class, as government producer, in time to shepherd its 2021 Oscars marketing campaign.

Monga was an government producer on “Interval. Finish of Sentence,” which gained finest documentary quick topic on the 2019 Oscars. She additionally drove the marketing campaign for “Visaaranai” (Investigation) on the 2016 Oscars.

Monga is likely one of the first Indian producers to be inducted into the producer department of the Academy of Movement Photos Arts And Sciences. She was featured within the Selection Worldwide Ladies’s Affect Report in 2018.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery (“Angamaly Diaries”), and written by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar, primarily based on the quick story “Maoist” by Hareesh, “Jallikattu” follows the catastrophic occasions that unfold when a butcher’s buffalo escapes and runs amok via a distant village within the hill ranges of Kerala. The native males’s quest to take down the lethal bull rapidly unleashes their vile primal instincts.

The solid consists of Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. The movie is produced by O. Thomas Panicker, and government produced by Naushad Salahudin.

“Jallikattu” premiered at Toronto in 2019 and has had a stellar pageant run together with Busan, London, Rotterdam and Stockholm. Pellissery gained finest director on the Worldwide Movie Pageant of India, Goa, in 2019.

“ ‘Jallikattu’ is a high-octane masterpiece backed by excellent music and gorgeous visuals, a should look ahead to cinephiles,” Monga mentioned. “Lijo Jose Pellissery is an exceptional director who has energy to disrupt the worldwide cinema. He’s a major voice from India and cinema wants recent imaginative and prescient like his. I can’t watch for individuals to witness his genius.”

“Guneet was one of many first individuals to observe ‘Jallikattu’ when it was prepared,” mentioned Pellissery. “It’s a terrific pleasure to have any person like her as a part of our crew on the proper hour.”

Monga is a BAFTA nominee for “The Lunchbox.” Her producing credit additionally embrace Cannes titles “Peddlers,” “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Masaan”; Danis Tanovic’s pageant favourite “Tigers”; and Iram Haq’s a number of Amanda Awards, Norway, and AFI Fest profitable “What Will Individuals Say.”