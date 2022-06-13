Gungrave GORE is wild, frenetic and has already set a release window with its new trailer

‘Bullets Beauty Badass’ is the title of the video and it perfectly defines what Iggymob intends to convey in his new game.

The veteran saga of third person shooter Gungrave spawned two PlayStation 2 video games and an anime series in the early 2000s, and after years of not hearing from Beyond the Grave, the vengeful undead gunslinger, we finally have a release window for Gungrave GORE, the new delivery at the hands of South Korean studio IGGYMOB.

We had already been able to see how Grave spent them, but this latest trailer is a whole display of wild action with our badass anti-hero decimating the forces of his enemies, a deadly dance of bullets that turns the ruthless way Grave annihilates all who stand in his way into a visual delight.

Gungrave GORE will arrive on PC and consoles in the fall of this 2022The studio describes Gungrave GORE’s action as an elegant combination of third-person shooter and martial arts for short distances– We will be able to use our gun with unlimited ammo and the transforming coffin to unleash devastating combos while dealing as much damage as possible, without forgetting to do it with style.

Iggymob promises more than 12 hours of gameplay in a story mode that will embark us on “a journey of revenge, love and loyalty that will surprise veterans and new players of the saga.” We will travel throughout Southeast Asia and visit places based on real locations, but with “dark and futuristic” elements. Gungrave GORE is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in fall of this 2022.

