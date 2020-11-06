Gunja Nikita Tomar murder in the assembly, Home Minister said – Haryana government will also make laws against ‘Love Jihad’

Chandigarh Haryana government is also thinking of bringing Kannu against conversion in the name of marriage. This was stated by the state Home Minister in the Assembly on Friday, when an attention motion was brought in connection with the Nikita Tomar massacre of Ballabhgarh. Home Minister Anil Vij told the assembly on Friday that the state government was considering bringing a law against ‘Love Jihad’ and information in this regard was also sought from Himachal Pradesh. Also Read – Muslim woman married to Hindu man after adopting Hinduism: Appeal in HC against HC verdict

Let me tell you that earlier Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka have also said to bring a similar law. Also Read – Daughter Suffer From ‘Love-Jihad’! Father of 2 children was driven away by a minor studying in 11th

Home Minister Anil Vij said, I asked the SIT in Ballabhgarh case, Angle of ‘Love Jihad’ to investigate the matter. Many conversion cases are coming up, where the person was stuck in love. We need to take this issue seriously. The accused Tausif is from a strong political family. Also Read – Law will be made against Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly last year passed a bill against marriage for the “sole purpose” of conversion or conversion by coercion or deception. In response to the attention-seeking motion brought in connection with the Nikita Tomar massacre of Ballabhgarh, Anil Vij said, “We are considering bringing a law against Love Jihad in Haryana.”

I asked SIT in Ballabhgarh case, to investigate case from ‘Love Jihad’ angle. Many conversion cases are coming to light where the person was trapped in love. We need to take this issue seriously. Accused Tauseef belongs to a strong political family: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/QWeo1UQztq – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The Home Minister said that a challan will be filed soon in this case and it will be listed in the speedy court for hearing. Vij told the House that the victim’s family has been provided security.

Vij said that Tausif, who belongs to a ‘powerful political family’, was arrested within 12 hours of committing the crime. Nikita’s family has alleged that the accused was pressurizing her to convert to marry him. Many Hindu organizations have also referred to this “Love Jihad” case.