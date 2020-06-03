Gunna Bows at No. 1 on Album Chart; Black Artists Claim Six Top Spots – Variety

The second album by rising rapper Gunna debuted at No. 1 on the album chart, a spot the place it’s just lately been abundantly clear that black artwork issues. Reflecting African American musicians’ ongoing dominance of in style music this yr, black artists declare the highest six spots on the chart this week, seven out of the highest 10 positions, and 18 of the highest 30.

Gunna’s “Wunna” bowed atop the Rolling Stone album chart with 109,300 album models. The primary contributing issue to that tally was, in fact, track streams, with Gunna’s music being streamed 127.6 million occasions throughout the body.

In second place was Lil Child’s “My Flip” with 64,800 album models; his track streams whole was 64.Eight million. Final week’s chart topper, Future, fell to 3rd place, with “Excessive Off Life” gathering 62,800 album. Polo G’s “The Goat” was No. four with 51,900 album models, Drake got here in at No. 5 with 47,300 in his mixtape’s fourth week out, and DaBaby was in sixth place with 42,800 album models.

The second-highest debuting album was rock band the 1975’s “Notes on a Conditional Kind,” in at No. 7 with 41,400 album models. As is typical with rock acts, the group had a better variety of precise album gross sales than anybody forward of the band on the chart (27,200 full albums bought), however a a lot decrease streaming determine (16.Eight million streams).

Associated Tales

The third-highest bow belonged to Agust D, also referred to as Suga of the Okay-pop group BTS. His solo effort debuted at No. 10 with 33,200 album models. His tally broke down right into a modest variety of album gross sales (14,200) and satisfactory streaming (12.2 million) however, in comparison with others on the chart, an unusually excessive variety of track gross sales (93,800). His album, “D-2,” was topic to modification after its launch, as Massive Hit eliminated a controversial snippet of a speech by lethal cult chief Jim Jones that had been included in one of many songs.

The Nos. 8-9 spots on the album chart belonged to perennials the Weeknd and Put up Malone.

Few different debuting albums made a lot of an affect this week. The one different premieres within the prime 50 albums have been Key Glock’s “Son of a Gun” at No. 36 and Florida Georgia Line’s “6-Pack” at No. 48.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Girl Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” debuted at No. 1 with 205,600 track models. Gaga’s full-length “Chromatica,” which got here out Friday, is anticipated to prime the album chart subsequent week.

Holdovers accounted for the remainder of the highest 10 songs, with “Rockstar” by DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch at No. 2 in its sixth week out, adopted by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, the Weeknd, Doja Cat that includes Nicki Minaj, the Scotts, Drake, Ricch on his personal, Saint Jhn and the Drake/Future teaming.