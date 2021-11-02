Guns from Genshin Affect’s “Divine Incarnation” banner

The guns In Genshin Affect they’re a elementary pillar for the combats. There are differing types, however now not all have the similar energy, so you will need to know which can be the most efficient guns.

There are more than a few tactics to get guns and one in every of them is throughout the want rolls within the banners. Is these days to be had “Divine Incarnation”, which brings us some very attention-grabbing ones. Due to this fact, within the following information we go away you all details about guns that we will be able to download and its primary traits. Don’t omit it!

Guns of the gachapon “Divine Incarnation”

weapon

rarity

impact stage 1

assault

sort

HOMA STAFF

5 STARS

Will increase Lifestyles through 20%. As well as, the nature with this weapon provided will acquire a nil.8% ATK Bonus in percentage to his Max Lifestyles. When that persona’s well being is under 50%, his ATK might be larger through an extra 1% in percentage to his Max Lifestyles.

608

Spear

 Homa Genshin Impact Staff

wave cutter fin

4 STARS

The wear dealt through the Final Talent of the wielder of this weapon is larger through 0.12% for each and every level of the overall most Elemental Power of all crew contributors. Harm will also be larger as much as 40% this manner.

620

Spear

 Divine Incarnation Genshin Impact

moon of mouun

4 STARS

The wear dealt through the Final Talent of the wielder of this weapon is larger through 0.12% for each and every level of the overall most Elemental Power of all crew contributors. Harm will also be larger as much as 40% this manner.

565

Arco

 Divine Incarnation Genshin Impact

sacrificial sword

4 STARS

When dealing injury via an Elemental Talent, there’s a 40% probability to reset the ToE of this ability. This impact can cause as soon as each 30 seconds.

454

Espada

 Divine Incarnation Genshin Impact

rain mower

4 STARS

Will increase injury in opposition to enemies suffering from Hydro or Electro through 20%.

510

Mandoble

 Divine Incarnation Genshin Impact

marauders symphony

4 STARS

Upon getting into battle, the nature positive factors a random tune for 10 seconds. It will possibly happen as soon as each 30 s. Recital: will increase ATK through 60%; Aria: will increase all Elemental Harm through 48; Interlude: Build up Elemental Mastery through 240.

510

Catalyst

 Divine Incarnation Gachapon

