Guns N’ Roses, Eagles, Pearl Jam Took PPP Loans for Canceled Tours – Variety

Kanye West’s Yeezy wasn’t the one musician’s enterprise taking a PPP mortgage, in response to paperwork from the Small Enterprise Administration and Treasury Division: Guns N’ Roses, the Eagles, Pearl Jam, Inexperienced Day and plenty of different touring musicians took out loans as effectively. The information was first reported by Rolling Stone.

The monetary assist, which is a part of the federal authorities’s $2 trillion CARES act to help small companies impacted by the coronavirus, is meant to crews and different assist workers for present and future excursions. Reps for the above acts didn’t instantly reply to Variety’s requests for remark.

The Eagles, Pearl Jam and Disturbed acquired between $350,00Zero and $1 million, and a number of different artists acquired between $150,00Zero and $350,000. Different acts who acquired funds embody the Chainsmokers, Low-cost Trick, the Head and the Coronary heart, Think about Dragons, Jason Isbell, Lil Jon, Nickelback, Papa Roach, Pentatonix, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Software, 311, Weezer and Wiz Khalifa. Messina Touring Group, which has promoted lots of Taylor Swift’s excursions, was additionally among the many recipients.

The information emphasizes how dependent the music trade has turn into upon touring, and the way financially uncovered many artists are with out it. Whereas streaming is commonly cited because the savior of the music enterprise — which misplaced half of its worth as CD gross sales plummeted resulting from unlawful downloading within the early ‘00s — it was really the live performance trade that introduced it again to well being, spawning a number of nine-figure-grossing excursions yearly for the previous decade. The connection is a symbiotic one: individuals hardly ever pay to see acts they don’t know, and streaming drastically lowered the price and energy of discovering music. Nonetheless, touring represents the majority of practically all artists’ earnings.

The help was considerably lower than that acquired by different entertainment-related companies, together with West’s attire firm Yeezy, STX Leisure, New Regency and Laemmle Theatres. STX and Yeezy each reported receiving $2-5 million and retaining 100 and 106 jobs, respectively, whereas New Regency acquired between $1-2 million, and retained 50 jobs.

It’s additionally value noting that not all firms who utilized for a PPP mortgage took the payout. Ithaca Holdings, for occasion, which homes Scooter Braun-led administration agency SB Initiatives (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato) in addition to Massive Machine Label Group, was authorized for a $2 million mortgage and opted to not take it, in response to an insider.