Guns N’ Roses Reschedule 2021 European Tour Dates to 2022

Guns N’ Roses have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is in a 3rd spike in a number of nations on the European continent.

The dates, initially scheduled for 2020, will now happen in June and July 2022, the band introduced on social media Tuesday morning.

“Hey Gunners, sadly we want to ask to your persistence another time,” the band mentioned in an announcement. “Our summer season European tour dates might be rescheduled to 2022, however with the added bonus of latest reveals and particular visitor Gary Clark Jr.”

Tour replace🚨European Summer time dates are actually rescheduled to 2022. New dates added & new particular visitor, Gary Clark Jr. Tickets stay legitimate for all rescheduled dates. We can’t Fn wait. https://t.co/wh96bNaaPM pic.twitter.com/uR7UZHEUkX — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) April 6, 2021

The band mentioned that authentic tickets will stay legitimate for all the rescheduled dates, including, “We proceed to be pleased about your understanding and help throughout these unprecedented instances. Mild is on the finish of the tunnel and we’re trying ahead to getting again on stage later this 12 months within the USA, Australia, New Zealand and subsequent 12 months in Europe and extra!”

The complete 2022 dates seem beneath:

June 4 – Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal

June 7 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

June 11 – Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden

June 15 – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway

June 18 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic

June 20 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

June 23 – Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands

June 28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Eire

July 1 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 2 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 5 – Glasgow Inexperienced, Glasgow

July 8 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

July 10 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy