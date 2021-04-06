General News

Guns N’ Roses Reschedule 2021 European Tour Dates to 2022

April 6, 2021
2 Min Read

Guns N’ Roses have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is in a 3rd spike in a number of nations on the European continent.

The dates, initially scheduled for 2020, will now happen in June and July 2022, the band introduced on social media Tuesday morning.

“Hey Gunners, sadly we want to ask to your persistence another time,” the band mentioned in an announcement. “Our summer season European tour dates might be rescheduled to 2022, however with the added bonus of latest reveals and particular visitor Gary Clark Jr.”

The band mentioned that authentic tickets will stay legitimate for all the rescheduled dates, including, “We proceed to be pleased about your understanding and help throughout these unprecedented instances. Mild is on the finish of the tunnel and we’re trying ahead to getting again on stage later this 12 months within the USA, Australia, New Zealand and subsequent 12 months in Europe and extra!”

The complete 2022 dates seem beneath:

June 4 – Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal

June 7 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

June 11 – Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden

June 15 – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway

June 18 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic

June 20 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

June 23 – Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands

June 28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Eire

July 1 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 2 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 5 – Glasgow Inexperienced, Glasgow

July 8 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

July 10 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

 

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.