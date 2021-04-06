Guns N’ Roses Reschedule 2021 European Tour Dates to 2022

Guns N’ Roses have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is in a 3rd spike in a number of nations on the European continent.
The dates, initially scheduled for 2020, will now happen in June and July 2022, the band introduced on social media Tuesday morning.
“Hey Gunners, sadly we want to ask to your persistence another time,” the band mentioned in an announcement. “Our summer season European tour dates might be rescheduled to 2022, however with the added bonus of latest reveals and particular visitor Gary Clark Jr.”
Tour replace🚨European Summer time dates are actually rescheduled to 2022. New dates added & new particular visitor, Gary Clark Jr. Tickets stay legitimate for all rescheduled dates. We can’t Fn wait. https://t.co/wh96bNaaPM pic.twitter.com/uR7UZHEUkX
— Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) April 6, 2021
The band mentioned that authentic tickets will stay legitimate for all the rescheduled dates, including, “We proceed to be pleased about your understanding and help throughout these unprecedented instances. Mild is on the finish of the tunnel and we’re trying ahead to getting again on stage later this 12 months within the USA, Australia, New Zealand and subsequent 12 months in Europe and extra!”
The complete 2022 dates seem beneath:
June 4 – Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal
June 7 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain
June 11 – Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden
June 15 – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway
June 18 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic
June 20 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
June 23 – Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands
June 28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Eire
July 1 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
July 2 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
July 5 – Glasgow Inexperienced, Glasgow
July 8 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
July 10 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy
