Guns N’ Roses reschedule UK tour and European dates for 2021 – buy your tickets

Guns N’Roses has rescheduled its stay tour and moved the UK and European dates to 2021.

The band was because of tour Europe this 12 months with the unique dates beginning in Could at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however the tour needed to be postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Now the band has introduced new dates, which now begins in Portugal on 2nd June, 2021.

The brand new London dates are actually on 18th and 19th June.

Tweeting the information the band wrote: “Hey Gunners, choosing up the place we left off final week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.

“Sadly, because of routing and venue availability points that developed throughout the postponement course of a choose few exhibits weren’t in a position to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

“We’re without end grateful for your understanding and continued help throughout these unprecedented instances. We’re trying ahead to getting again on stage.”

European tour dates rescheduled ???? pic.twitter.com/zMuHPr36Vd — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) August 4, 2020

In the event you purchased tickets initially these are nonetheless legitimate, however the remaining tickets are actually additionally on sale for the brand new dates.

Guns N’ Roses UK and European tour dates

June 2021

2nd June – Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal

fifth June – Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

12th June – Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden

18th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

19th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

22nd June – Marlay Park, Dublin, Eire

24th June – Inexperienced, Glasgow, Scotland

30th June – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

The band additionally just lately introduced its rescheduled stay dates for its North American tour.

Guns N’ Roses might have postponed their tour dates, however they’ve been busy engaged on new music as a substitute.