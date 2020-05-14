Guns N’ Roses Slams Trump With ‘Stay N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ Shirt – Variety

Gun ‘N Roses slammed President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic with a t-shirt on the market that reads “Stay ‘N Let Die With COVID 45.”

The rock band unveiled the brand new shirt on its Twitter account on Wednesday, and posted it on its merchandise web site.

The shirts promote for $25.00 every and all proceeds go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Aid Fund.

The jab at Trump comes every week after the president visited an Arizona manufacturing facility that makes protecting N95 face masks. In the course of the go to, nevertheless, he didn’t put on a masks of his personal. Whereas Trump was there, staff performed Guns N’ Roses’ 1991 hit “Stay and Let Die” within the background. The music was so loud, it was practically not possible to listen to Trump talking.

Watch a video of the second posted by Reuters on YouTube.

The band’s frontman Axl Rose is not any stranger to slamming the present administration. Final week, he tweeted at Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and referred to as him an “a–gap.”

“It’s official! No matter anybody could have beforehand considered Steve Mnuchin he’s formally an a–gap,” Rose wrote to his 1.2 million followers.

Mnuchin then replied again, saying “What have you ever achieved for the nation these days?” Nevertheless, he mistakenly included an emoji of the Liberian flag, then deleted it and reposted the identical message with the American flag.

Rose observed the emoji error and replied, “My dangerous I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s financial mannequin however on the true not like this admin I’m not accountable for 70ok+ deaths n’ not like u I don’t maintain a fed gov place of accountability 2 the American individuals n’ go on TV tellin them 2 journey the US throughout a pandemic.”