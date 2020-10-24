Guonadottir, Britell Win Top Honors at World Soundtrack Awards

Hildur Guðnadóttir and Nicholas Britell took high honors at the twentieth World Soundtrack Awards on Saturday in the course of the Ghent Movie Competition.

Iceland-born, Berlin-based Guðnadóttir was named Movie Composer of the 12 months for her Oscar-winning rating for “Joker.” She received final yr’s TV Composer of the 12 months for her Emmy-winning rating for the HBO sequence “Chernobyl.”

American composer Britell was named TV Composer of the 12 months for his music for the second season of HBO’s “Succession.” He was final yr’s WSA award winner for Movie Composer of the 12 months for “If Beale Road May Discuss” and “Vice,” so Britell and Guðnadóttir primarily change locations from final yr’s honors.

WSA Discovery Of the 12 months went to American-born, Paris-based composer Bryce Dessner for his music for “The Two Popes.” The WSA Public Selection Award, chosen by followers from all over the world, went to Madrid-born, Los Angeles-based Alfonso G. Aguilar for his music for the Netflix animated characteristic “Klaus.”

The Authentic Track award went to Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell for his or her track “Stand Up” from the slavery drama “Harriet”; each have been Oscar-nominated for the track, and Erivo for Finest Actress.

Among the many different awards introduced Saturday: Belgian composer Hannes De Maeyer was honored for Finest Authentic Rating for a Belgian Manufacturing for his music for Sven Huybrechts’ movie “Torpedo” and Georgian composer Ana Kasrashvili obtained the Sabam Award for Finest Authentic Composition by a Younger Composer; she is the primary feminine composer to win that competitors.

This yr’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to Lebanese-French composer Gabriel Yared, who received the 1996 Oscar for “The English Affected person” and whose different scores embrace “The Proficient Mr. Ripley,” “Chilly Mountain,” “Camille Claudel,” “Metropolis of Angels” and “Judy.”

Mentioned Yared: “I’ve been a serious supporter of the WSA since its inception 20 years in the past. Over these years, I noticed the WSA evolve and thrive, contributing to the launching of many younger composers’ careers with the Discovery Award. On account of the popularity and unbelievable promotion obtained from the WSA, many of those musicians are extremely prolific composers working in Hollywood as we speak. Equally, the WSA gives alternatives for the composers to satisfy up with business specialists in an expert setting, paving the way in which for future collaborations.”

This yr’s ceremony was streamed on-line, with winners accepting through video. Dirk Brosse performed the Brussels Philharmonic in music of each Yared and fellow particular visitor Alexandre Desplat (“Grand Budapest Lodge,” “The Form of Water”).