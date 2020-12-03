Gurgaon / Gurugram Traffic Alert: Use these routes if you have to go from Gurugram to Delhi, otherwise you will get stuck in the jam

Gurgaon / Gurugram traffic alert: Gurugram’s traffic system has collapsed due to the demonstration of farmers on all the borders of Haryana adjoining Delhi. In such a situation many changes have been made in Gurugram regarding traffic. The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Traffic Police has issued an order. Also Read – Traffic Alert Today 3 December 2020 Live: Noida Link Road Closed, Border Adjacent To Haryana Also Closed, UP Gates Like This

According to the order, many routes have been made to reach Delhi. Now Pataudi-Jhajjar road has been fixed for going from Kapadivas border to Delhi.

Kharukhnagar-Jhajjar road has been fixed from Bilaspur Chowk to Pataudi via Delhi.

Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road has been scheduled from Panchgaon Chowk to Delhi.

KMP has been scheduled from Manesar Chowk via U-Turn.

From Kherki Daula toll plaza, U turn via KMP has been earmarked.

Traffic from Hero Honda Chowk to Farukhnagar-Jhajjar Badli Road has been laid.

A U-turn has been scheduled from Shankar Chowk NH 48.

The change in these routes is effective from today i.e. December 3.

Meanwhile, many routes in the national capital Delhi have been closed. There is a huge problem of traffic jams in many areas including the entry from Haryana in the state like Singhu Border, GT Karnal Road Boarder, Ghazipur Boarder.

The Delhi Traffic Police has given information by tweeting about it. According to the alert issued by Delhi Police, Singhu boarder is still closed from both sides. That is, you can neither go towards Haryana from this boarder nor enter Delhi from Haryana.

Small borders around it are also closed. Lampur, Auchandi and other smaller borders are closed. According to the police, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal Road.

The traffic police has told us to avoid going and coming to Rohini via Signature Bridge on Outer Ring Road. There is heavy traffic jam near GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu, Auchandi and Lampur border.