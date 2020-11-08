Gurjar Aandolan 2020 Updates: Gujjar agitation will intensify from November 9, Chakka jam will be done across the state, Bainsla announced

Jaipur: On the call of Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti, the movement of Gurjars continued for the seventh day on Saturday. At the same time, the convener of the committee, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, said that if the demands of the agitators are not met, then from November 9, the agitation will be intensified throughout the state. After meeting with the leaders of Gurjar Samaj in Bawanpada, Sinkadara, Colonel Bainsla announced to intensify the movement. He said, “The movement will be intensified from November 9. If the demands are not asked immediately, there will be traffic jam across the state. ” Also Read – Rajasthan: Election program for 42 municipal bodies of the state announced, elections to be held next month

He said, "The biggest demand of Gurjars is to fulfill the backlog recruitments and the families of those killed during the reservation movement." If the government agrees to our demands then it should be given in writing. "It is noteworthy that Bainsla gave the government a 12-hour ultimatum on Friday to accept the agitators' demands. He had said that the state government should send minister Ashok Chandna or any other representative to him by Saturday with an offer and after considering it, a decision will be taken on the movement ahead.

However, neither Chandna nor any other minister met Gurjar leaders from the government till Saturday evening. District Collector of Bharatpur, Nathmal Didel and police officers definitely met Bainsla. Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, "We have been patient with the government, but it did not give any assurance. Completing the backlog recruitments was also included in the Congress manifesto, but nothing was done. "

Meanwhile, Dewan Shergarh, one of the representatives of 80 Gujjar-dominated villages of Bayana, has said that Colonel Bainsla should end the movement. The earnest traders are also worried about this movement because it has been seven days. Janaki Prasad, president of the Bayana Trade Union, said that due to the movement, people are not coming to the market and business is being affected.

At the same time, the agitation of Gurjars continued on the seventh day on Saturday on the call of Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti. Due to this movement, traffic is blocked on Hindaun City-Bayana Rail section in Kota Mandal of West Central Railway, due to which the route of five passenger trains has been changed. The agitators are sitting on the tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route near Pilupura in Bayana. Gurjars are agitating with their six demands.

Their demands include notifying backlog vacancies as per the agreement and election manifesto, reservation of five percent of all in-process recruitments and including reservation in the ninth schedule of the constitution.