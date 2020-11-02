Gurjar Aandolan Updates: Gujjars protest over reservation, changed routes of many trains, many trains canceled, see list

Gurjar Aandolan Updates: Gurjar agitation has started once again for the demand of reservation in Rajasthan. Demonstration has started in Rajasthan regarding reservation. Gurjars have once again demanded 5 percent reservation from the government. On Sunday, the protesters also blocked the rail track during the agitation, due to which the route of many trains had to be changed. Also Read – Mask will be necessary in Rajasthan from today, Gehlot government is bringing tough law- CM tweeted

Due to the Gurjar movement in Rajasthan’s Kota, about one and a half dozen trains between Delhi and Mumbai have been affected. Some protesters lay down on the rail tracks on their demands. The agitators insist that unless the government fulfills their demands, they will not get up from the rail trek. The trains which have been affected due to this movement are like this- Also Read – 14 points agreed between Rajasthan government and a group of Gurjar leaders

– Train number 02059 Kota Nizamuddin canceled today

– Train number 02402 Dehradun Kota and train number 02401 Kota Dehradun Nanda Devi Express canceled today Also Read – 3 agricultural amendment bill of Rajasthan government, 3 to 7 years imprisonment on farmer harassment, fine of 5 lakh

Special trains are being diverted and run

– Train number 02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Special Train JCO will be diverted via Nagda – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bina – Jhansi – Mathura.

– Train number 02951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Special Train JCO will be run via Nagda – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bina – Jhansi – Mathura.

-Train number 02953 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Train JCO diverted via Nagda – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bina – Jhansi – Mathura

– Train number 09040 Muzaffarpur – Bandra Terminus Special Train JCO 01. diverted via Agra Fort – Bharatpur – Bandikui – Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur.

– Train number 02904 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Special Train JCO was run via Mathura – Jhansi – Bina – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Nagda.

– Train number 09042 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus JCO diverted via Bharatpur – Bandikui – Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur on 01.11.2020.

– Train number 00949 Okha – Guwahati Parcel Special train JCO was diverted via Sawai Madhopur – Jaipur – Bandikui – Bharatpur – Agra Fort.

Meanwhile, State Youth and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Gurjar arrived at Hindaun on Sunday night to meet leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, though he could not meet. Earlier, the meeting of Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti was held at Pilupura village in Bayana. There, the leader of the committee, Vijay Bainsla, rejected the agreement of the Gurjars with the government on Saturday. He said that there is nothing in this agreement and they want action on the points raised by the committee.

The youth of the Gurjar community sat on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line. He also blocked the Bayana Hindaun road. Asked if the agitation would last long, the convener of the committee, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, told the media, “It depends on the government.”