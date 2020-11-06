Gurjar Aandolan Updates: Rajasthan government and Gurjar agitators not agreed on reservation and other demands, movement continues

Gurjar Aandolan Updates: There was no consensus in the talks between the Rajasthan government and the agitating Gurjar Reservation Conflict Committee representatives on Thursday. Due to this, the agitation of Gujjars with reservation and other demands continued for the fifth day due to which rail and road traffic in some parts of the state was affected. About eight passenger trains were diverted on the diverted route as traffic was blocked at Hindaun City-Bayana Rail section of Kota Mandal of West Central Railway due to Gurjar agitation. Also Read – Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shared sting video – BJP is buying and selling MLAs

Changes in the route of several trains due to agitators sitting on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route near Pilupura in Bayana, Bharatpur district, under the leadership of Colonel Kirrod Singh Bainsla, convenor of Gujjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti, for other demands including reservation At the same time, Roadways stopped operating some buses. Colonel Bainsla officially handed over the leadership of the movement to his son Vijay Bainsla on Thursday. Although the leaders of 80 Gurjar-dominated villages were not present at that time.

Gurjars are agitating with their six demands. Their demands include notifying vacancies as per the agreement and election manifesto, reservation of five percent of all in-process recruitments and including reservation in the ninth schedule of the constitution.

Here, a delegation from Nahra region (members of 80 villages of Bayana) met Inspector General of Police Sanjeev Narjari and District Collector of Bharatpur Nathmal Didel and urged them to satisfy the agitators to end the agitation.

Members of the Gurjar delegation told reporters that the government has accepted all their demands while around 200-300 people have been sitting on the railway tracks for the last five days. He said that the candidates and general public appearing for the police recruitment examination are facing many problems due to this movement.

At the same time, the administration has suggested that the candidates appearing in the police examination due to the closure of the Mumbai-Delhi rail route and Hindaun-Bayana road due to Gurjar agitation, should arrive at the examination centers by two hours before the proposed time. A delegation of people and representatives of 80 villages of the Reservation Conflict Committee held discussions with the Cabinet Sub-Committee in Jaipur on 31 October in which 14 points were agreed upon.