Gurjar agitation continued for second day, damage to rail tracks; 3 trains canceled

Gujjar agitation latest update: In view of the Gujjar agitation in Bayana, Rajasthan, the railway has changed the route of many trains. Railways has canceled three trains and diverted the route of 29 trains. According to the officials of the ministry, the Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Dehradun-Kota and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota trains have been canceled.

Hundreds of protesters from the Gurjar community have blocked railway tracks in Rajasthan demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions. At the same time, trains have been stopped on the Delhi-Mumbai route due to this protest.

North Western Railway spokesperson said that seven trains have been diverted due to the rail traffic being blocked on Hindaun City-Bayana railway line due to Gurjar agitation. These trains include Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota, Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur, Kota-Dehradun, Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur and Udaipur-Hazrat Nizamuddin trains.

The Gujjars agitation continued for the second day on Monday as there was no positive interaction between the government and the representatives of the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee. During the agitation, a large number of people of Gurjar community were seen sitting on the railway track in Pilupura and damaged the railway tracks in many places.

The issue of Gurjar reservation movement was also raised in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. As soon as the proceedings of the House started, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore has demanded the state government to give an answer on this. He said that the Subcommittee of the Cabinet has held talks with Gurjar leaders, yet Gurjar agitators have blocked the railway tracks. Rathore said that due to the agitation, Internet services have been suspended in many districts and rail and road traffic has also been stopped. The state government should inform the house on this issue.

(Input IANS)